https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/us-resumption-of-nuclear-testing-could-trigger-chain-reactionus-arms-control-association-1123068919.html
US Nuclear Test Resumption Risks Chain Reaction, Warns Watchdog
US Nuclear Test Resumption Risks Chain Reaction, Warns Watchdog
Sputnik International
There is zero technical, military, or political reason for America to restart nuclear tests, the US Arms Control Association (ACA) cautioned. 06.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-06T06:39+0000
2025-11-06T06:39+0000
2025-11-06T07:07+0000
world
us
military & intelligence
donald trump
russia
us arms control association (aca)
arms control association (aca)
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114941018_0:120:711:520_1920x0_80_0_0_78556714789fcd6ee13b584959fcf6b9.png
America has conducted 1,030 nuclear test explosions since 1945, accounting for the majority of the 2,056 tests performed worldwide, the watchdog noted in a statement. Resuming nuclear testing “could unleash a chain reaction of nuclear testing by US adversaries and blow apart the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty,” stressed Daryl Kimball, ACA Executive Director. President Donald Trump said the US would begin testing its nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with other countries’ programs. In reaction, Russia reaffirmed that its moratorium on nuclear weapons testing remains in effect. The Kremlin also clarified that if Trump's claim of foreign testing was referring to Russia's Burevestnik program, it was inaccurate, as those tests are not nuclear.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114941018_0:53:711:586_1920x0_80_0_0_7b052bbecd3db3450b49a121eb8a667f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, military & intelligence, donald trump, russia, us arms control association (aca), arms control association (aca), kremlin
us, military & intelligence, donald trump, russia, us arms control association (aca), arms control association (aca), kremlin
US Nuclear Test Resumption Risks Chain Reaction, Warns Watchdog
06:39 GMT 06.11.2025 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 06.11.2025)
There is zero technical, military, or political reason for America to restart nuclear tests, the US Arms Control Association (ACA) cautioned.
America has conducted 1,030 nuclear test explosions since 1945, accounting for the majority of the 2,056 tests performed worldwide, the watchdog noted in a statement.
Resuming nuclear testing “could unleash a chain reaction of nuclear testing by US adversaries and blow apart the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty,” stressed Daryl Kimball, ACA Executive Director.
President Donald Trump said the US would begin testing its nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with other countries’ programs.
In reaction, Russia reaffirmed that its moratorium on nuclear weapons testing remains in effect.
The Kremlin also clarified that if Trump's claim of foreign testing was referring to Russia's Burevestnik program, it was inaccurate, as those tests are not nuclear.