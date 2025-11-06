https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/west-preparing-to-blame-russia-for-potential-incident-at-zaporozhye-npp---russian-intel-1123069137.html

West Preparing to Blame Russia for Potential Incident at Zaporozhye NPP - Russian Intel

The West is considering a sabotage scenario at the Zaporohye Nuclear Power Plant that would involve the melting of its reactor cores, Russia’s Foreign... 06.11.2025, Sputnik International

The agency stressed that NATO officials are encouraging Ukraine to carry out a sabotage operation that would cause casualties among both Ukrainians and EU citizens. Residents of areas under Kiev’s control, as well as citizens of EU countries near Ukraine’s western border, would be affected by the spread of radioactive particles. According to the SVR, the most challenging part of this plan is how to pin the blame on Russia — which is why the West allegedly intends to shape the media narrative in advance, ensuring that public opinion sides with Ukraine.

