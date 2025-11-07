https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/north-korea-likely-to-have-fired-ballistic-missile---japan-coast-guard-1123071108.html
North Korea Likely to Have Fired Ballistic Missile - Japan Coast Guard
North Korea is likely to have fired a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said.
"According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea may have launched what is suspected to be a ballistic missile. Aircraft and vessels are requested to monitor the situation and, if fragments fall, not approach them and report them to the Japan Coast Guard," it said in a statement.The missile has already fallen, the statement added."Aircraft and vessels are requested to monitor the situation and, if fragments fall, not approach them and report them to the Japan Coast Guard," the statement said.Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaking urgently to reporters at her office, said the missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and that there was no information about damage.Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported the launch of what was believed to be a ballistic missile by North Korea.
2025
TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea is likely to have fired a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said.
"According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea may have launched what is suspected to be a ballistic missile. Aircraft and vessels are requested to monitor the situation and, if fragments fall, not approach them and report them to the Japan Coast Guard," it said in a statement.
The missile has already fallen, the statement added.
"Aircraft and vessels are requested to monitor the situation and, if fragments fall, not approach them and report them to the Japan Coast Guard," the statement said.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaking urgently to reporters at her office, said the missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and that there was no information about damage.
Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported the launch of what was believed to be a ballistic missile by North Korea.