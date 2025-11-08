https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/energy-supplies-from-russia-to-hungary-fully-exempt-from-us-sanctions---orban-1123075840.html

Energy Supplies From Russia to Hungary Fully Exempt From US Sanctions - Orban

Energy supplies from Russia via the TurkStream and Druzhba pipelines to Hungary are completely exempt from US sanctions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban... 08.11.2025, Sputnik International

"We have received full exemption from sanctions in the case of the TurkStream and the Druzhba oil pipelines ... There are no sanctions that would limit their supplies to Hungary or make them more expensive. This is a general, open-ended exception," Orban said at a press conference.

