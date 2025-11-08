International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/energy-supplies-from-russia-to-hungary-fully-exempt-from-us-sanctions---orban-1123075840.html
Energy Supplies From Russia to Hungary Fully Exempt From US Sanctions - Orban
Energy Supplies From Russia to Hungary Fully Exempt From US Sanctions - Orban
Sputnik International
Energy supplies from Russia via the TurkStream and Druzhba pipelines to Hungary are completely exempt from US sanctions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban... 08.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-08T06:00+0000
2025-11-08T06:00+0000
world
viktor orban
russia
hungary
turkstream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_0:328:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8543ed1fbd5c62ae11db53970c20601a.jpg
"We have received full exemption from sanctions in the case of the TurkStream and the Druzhba oil pipelines ... There are no sanctions that would limit their supplies to Hungary or make them more expensive. This is a general, open-ended exception," Orban said at a press conference.
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fedcac7820cedb75857f0e8c4cf5da2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
viktor orban, russia, hungary, turkstream
viktor orban, russia, hungary, turkstream

Energy Supplies From Russia to Hungary Fully Exempt From US Sanctions - Orban

06:00 GMT 08.11.2025
© AP Photo / Sven KaestnerA Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline "Druzhba" (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt.
A Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline Druzhba (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2025
© AP Photo / Sven Kaestner
Subscribe
Energy supplies from Russia via the TurkStream and Druzhba pipelines to Hungary are completely exempt from US sanctions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"We have received full exemption from sanctions in the case of the TurkStream and the Druzhba oil pipelines ... There are no sanctions that would limit their supplies to Hungary or make them more expensive. This is a general, open-ended exception," Orban said at a press conference.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала