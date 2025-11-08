International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/putin-appoints-colonel-general-sanchik-as-russian-deputy-defense-minister-1123077478.html
Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister
Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Colonel General Alexander Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister, according to a relevant decree released on the official portal of legal acts on Saturday.
2025-11-08T12:19+0000
2025-11-08T12:19+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123077318_0:51:1702:1008_1920x0_80_0_0_7e111c80f372e6f3de64e9b97f5a4610.jpg
"To appoint Colonel General Sanchik Alexander Semyonovich as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, relieving him of his current position," the document read.According to another decree, Andrey Bulyga has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Since March 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Support.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123077318_147:0:1556:1057_1920x0_80_0_0_0d561f0025df30267248fe20e7843f42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, alexander sanchik, deputy defense minister, russian defense ministry, kremlin, military leadership, government decree, russian armed forces, presidential appointment, defense policy, russian military, official portal of legal acts, russian government, colonel general sanchik
russia, vladimir putin, alexander sanchik, deputy defense minister, russian defense ministry, kremlin, military leadership, government decree, russian armed forces, presidential appointment, defense policy, russian military, official portal of legal acts, russian government, colonel general sanchik

Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister

12:19 GMT 08.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) listens to a report from the commander of the Yug Battlegroup, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) listens to a report from the commander of the Yug Battlegroup, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Colonel General Alexander Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister, according to a relevant decree released on the official portal of legal acts on Saturday.
"To appoint Colonel General Sanchik Alexander Semyonovich as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, relieving him of his current position," the document read.

Since November 26, 2024, Sanchik has served as the commander of the Yug Battlegroup.

According to another decree, Andrey Bulyga has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Since March 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Support.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала