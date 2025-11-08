https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/putin-appoints-colonel-general-sanchik-as-russian-deputy-defense-minister-1123077478.html

Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister

Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Colonel General Alexander Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister, according to a relevant decree released on the official portal of legal acts on Saturday.

2025-11-08T12:19+0000

2025-11-08T12:19+0000

2025-11-08T12:19+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123077318_0:51:1702:1008_1920x0_80_0_0_7e111c80f372e6f3de64e9b97f5a4610.jpg

"To appoint Colonel General Sanchik Alexander Semyonovich as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, relieving him of his current position," the document read.According to another decree, Andrey Bulyga has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Since March 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Support.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, alexander sanchik, deputy defense minister, russian defense ministry, kremlin, military leadership, government decree, russian armed forces, presidential appointment, defense policy, russian military, official portal of legal acts, russian government, colonel general sanchik