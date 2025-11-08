https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/putin-appoints-colonel-general-sanchik-as-russian-deputy-defense-minister-1123077478.html
Putin Appoints Colonel General Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Colonel General Alexander Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister, according to a relevant decree released on the official portal of legal acts on Saturday.
"To appoint Colonel General Sanchik Alexander Semyonovich as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, relieving him of his current position," the document read.According to another decree, Andrey Bulyga has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Since March 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Support.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Colonel General Alexander Sanchik as Russian Deputy Defense Minister, according to a relevant decree released on the official portal of legal acts on Saturday.
"To appoint Colonel General Sanchik Alexander Semyonovich as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, relieving him of his current position," the document read.
Since November 26, 2024, Sanchik has served as the commander of the Yug Battlegroup.
According to another decree, Andrey Bulyga has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Since March 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Support.