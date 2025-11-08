https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/seizure-of-darfur-raises-questions-about-resolution-of-sudan-conflict---russian-ambassador-1123075937.html
Seizure of Darfur Raises Questions About Resolution of Sudan Conflict - Russian Ambassador
Seizure of Darfur Raises Questions About Resolution of Sudan Conflict - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
The seizure of Darfur by rebels, namely foreign mercenaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), eliminates any possibility of resolving the conflict in Sudan... 08.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-08T06:15+0000
2025-11-08T06:15+0000
2025-11-08T06:15+0000
africa
darfur
rapid support forces (rsf)
russia
sudan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg
"The militants who stormed the capital of North Darfur committed atrocities against the civilian population... Unfortunately, what happened effectively negates international efforts to find political solutions to the Sudanese conflict as an internal one," Chernovol said.The Russian ambassador pointed out that RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo has been living abroad along with his elder brother and the RSF forces have long ceased to be composed of Sudanese and to represent any significant part of the Sudanese society.On October 26, RSF fighters announced the capture of the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 6th Infantry Division in El Fasher, after a year and a half of fighting for the city, formerly the largest government stronghold in North Darfur. The death toll in El Fasher rose to 2,200 after the city fell under RSF control, according to a Sudanese official.
africa
darfur
russia
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_308:0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c078f5a3a870ebdc030a08b9f62e182d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
darfur, rapid support forces (rsf), russia, sudan
darfur, rapid support forces (rsf), russia, sudan
Seizure of Darfur Raises Questions About Resolution of Sudan Conflict - Russian Ambassador
The seizure of Darfur by rebels, namely foreign mercenaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), eliminates any possibility of resolving the conflict in Sudan as an internal one, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told RIA Novosti.
"The militants who stormed the capital of North Darfur committed atrocities against the civilian population... Unfortunately, what happened effectively negates international efforts to find political solutions to the Sudanese conflict as an internal one," Chernovol said.
The Russian ambassador pointed out that RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo has been living abroad along with his elder brother and the RSF forces have long ceased to be composed of Sudanese and to represent any significant part of the Sudanese society.
"Against this backdrop, the official Sudanese authorities are expectedly raising the question of the advisability of any negotiations with the rebels," Chernovol added.
On October 26, RSF fighters announced the capture of the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 6th Infantry Division in El Fasher, after a year and a half of fighting for the city, formerly the largest government stronghold in North Darfur. The death toll in El Fasher rose to 2,200 after the city fell under RSF control, according to a Sudanese official.