https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/seizure-of-darfur-raises-questions-about-resolution-of-sudan-conflict---russian-ambassador-1123075937.html

Seizure of Darfur Raises Questions About Resolution of Sudan Conflict - Russian Ambassador

Seizure of Darfur Raises Questions About Resolution of Sudan Conflict - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

The seizure of Darfur by rebels, namely foreign mercenaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), eliminates any possibility of resolving the conflict in Sudan... 08.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-08T06:15+0000

2025-11-08T06:15+0000

2025-11-08T06:15+0000

africa

darfur

rapid support forces (rsf)

russia

sudan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg

"The militants who stormed the capital of North Darfur committed atrocities against the civilian population... Unfortunately, what happened effectively negates international efforts to find political solutions to the Sudanese conflict as an internal one," Chernovol said.The Russian ambassador pointed out that RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo has been living abroad along with his elder brother and the RSF forces have long ceased to be composed of Sudanese and to represent any significant part of the Sudanese society.On October 26, RSF fighters announced the capture of the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 6th Infantry Division in El Fasher, after a year and a half of fighting for the city, formerly the largest government stronghold in North Darfur. The death toll in El Fasher rose to 2,200 after the city fell under RSF control, according to a Sudanese official.

africa

darfur

russia

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

darfur, rapid support forces (rsf), russia, sudan