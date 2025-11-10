https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-boosting-antimony-production-in-alaska-to-support-defense-industry---reports-1123084870.html

The United States is ramping up antimony production to satisfy the defense sector's demand after Beijing halted supplies last year in retaliation for Washington's restrictions on the export of US technology products to China, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Companies are now reopening antimony mines in Alaska and Idaho, where production ceased in the 20th century, according to the report. The US Department of War is funding new initiatives, the report added. Antimony prices have surged fourfold over the past two years, The Wall Street Journal reported. In September, it was announced that $43 million would be invested to speed up antimony extraction in Alaska. Additionally, the US government signed a $245 million contract with United States Antimony Corporation for bullion supply. On Sunday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that the country had suspended its ban on exporting several dual-use goods related to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the US until November 27, 2026.

