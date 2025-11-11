https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/us-orders-many-updated-versions-of-b-2-bombers---trump-1123102095.html

US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump

US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US military has ordered multiple modernized B-2 bombers.

2025-11-11T23:28+0000

2025-11-11T23:28+0000

2025-11-11T23:28+0000

military

donald trump

us

b-2 bomber

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728783_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc98356ac1f1dc3698e5e8f682f819c9.jpg

"Beautiful B-2 Bombers … of which we’ve just ordered, I have to say, many more of the updated versions of that incredible piece of art," Trump said during a Veterans Day Wreath Laying ceremony.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/b-2-vs-b-21-will-pentagons-new-big-budget-bomber-be-another-wedge-shaped-waste-of-money-1118599180.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, b-2 bomber, us b-2 bomber