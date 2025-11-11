US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump

International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US military has ordered multiple modernized B-2 bombers.
23:28 GMT 11.11.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US military has ordered multiple modernized B-2 bombers.
"Beautiful B-2 Bombers … of which we’ve just ordered, I have to say, many more of the updated versions of that incredible piece of art," Trump said during a Veterans Day Wreath Laying ceremony.
