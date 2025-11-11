https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/us-orders-many-updated-versions-of-b-2-bombers---trump-1123102095.html
US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump
US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US military has ordered multiple modernized B-2 bombers.
2025-11-11T23:28+0000
2025-11-11T23:28+0000
2025-11-11T23:28+0000
military
donald trump
us
b-2 bomber
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728783_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc98356ac1f1dc3698e5e8f682f819c9.jpg
"Beautiful B-2 Bombers … of which we’ve just ordered, I have to say, many more of the updated versions of that incredible piece of art," Trump said during a Veterans Day Wreath Laying ceremony.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/b-2-vs-b-21-will-pentagons-new-big-budget-bomber-be-another-wedge-shaped-waste-of-money-1118599180.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728783_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6932b4b6920636f0641ce3f2f7b2e72b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump, b-2 bomber, us b-2 bomber
trump, b-2 bomber, us b-2 bomber
US Orders Many Updated Versions of B-2 Bombers - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US military has ordered multiple modernized B-2 bombers.
"Beautiful B-2 Bombers … of which we’ve just ordered, I have to say, many more of the updated versions of that incredible piece of art," Trump said during a Veterans Day Wreath Laying ceremony.