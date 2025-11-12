https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/beijing-expresses-strong-protest-over-hacking-accusations-by-australia-1123107189.html

Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over Hacking Accusations by Australia

Beijing has issued a strong protest over the accusation of cyber attacks by Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

During a briefing, a journalist asked Guo to comment on statements of Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General of Security Mike Burgess, who said that Chinese hackers conduct multiple attempts to penetrate critical infrastructure in Australia. The spokesperson emphasized that China hopes that the Australian officials will stop making irresponsible statements and take more decisive actions toward the healthy development of China-Australia relations.

