International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/beijing-expresses-strong-protest-over-hacking-accusations-by-australia-1123107189.html
Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over Hacking Accusations by Australia
Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over Hacking Accusations by Australia
Sputnik International
Beijing has issued a strong protest over the accusation of cyber attacks by Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
2025-11-12T19:11+0000
2025-11-12T19:11+0000
world
australia
china
beijing
hacking
hacking claims
alleged hacking
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg
During a briefing, a journalist asked Guo to comment on statements of Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General of Security Mike Burgess, who said that Chinese hackers conduct multiple attempts to penetrate critical infrastructure in Australia. The spokesperson emphasized that China hopes that the Australian officials will stop making irresponsible statements and take more decisive actions toward the healthy development of China-Australia relations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/china-wins-over-australia-in-wto-trade-dispute-on-steel-tariffs-1117583512.html
australia
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_4082e7902e5a6116a139ceadbc3e8b9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing expresses strong protest, hacking accusations by australia
beijing expresses strong protest, hacking accusations by australia

Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over Hacking Accusations by Australia

19:11 GMT 12.11.2025
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign MinistryChinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2025
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing has issued a strong protest over the accusation of cyber attacks by Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
During a briefing, a journalist asked Guo to comment on statements of Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General of Security Mike Burgess, who said that Chinese hackers conduct multiple attempts to penetrate critical infrastructure in Australia.
"In recent months, the Australian official you mentioned has repeatedly hurled attacks at China, spread disinformation and deliberately sowed division and confrontation. China firmly opposes it and has protested with Australia," Guo said.
The spokesperson emphasized that China hopes that the Australian officials will stop making irresponsible statements and take more decisive actions toward the healthy development of China-Australia relations.
Steel bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
Economy
China Wins Over Australia in WTO Trade Dispute on Steel Tariffs
27 March 2024, 15:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала