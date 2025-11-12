https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/google-bets-6-billion-on-germanys-cloud-future-1123106533.html
Google Bets $6 Billion on Germany’s Cloud Future
Google Bets $6 Billion on Germany’s Cloud Future
Sputnik International
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that Google's investment plan was a "truly important signal for Germany as a business location."
2025-11-12T15:45+0000
2025-11-12T15:45+0000
2025-11-12T15:45+0000
world
google
germany
investment
economy
infrastructure
market
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123106363_0:0:3184:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd3ce868a44744daff75ac2c71b34b5.jpg
Google will inject a whopping $6.4 billion in Germany’s cloud infrastructure. What’s the move is all about?What's Happening The investment covers the 2026-2029 period. New data center in the city of Dietzenbach near Frankfurt and expansion of the site in Hanau in the German state of Hessen are planned as part of Google’s investment plan.About 100 employees on site at each of those two locations will work, with a potential 9,000 indirect jobs across the region thanks to the multiplier effect.No state subsidies will be involved as the German government emphasized that this is a private‑sector investment push. It means that the move is driven by strategy, not incentives—giving Google full control over where and how it builds.Why This Matters The largest economy in Europe, Germany is desperately trying to woo investors and lift its struggling economy, which is facing high costs and red tape. Whether Google’s $6.4B investment will help is a big question
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/googles-multi-billion-dollar-wiz-deal-a-backdoor-for-military-intel---1121674619.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123106363_386:0:3115:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_233ed6c2c677be42f161c5a36791f2ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany’s cloud infrastructure, expansion of the site in hanau, google's $6.4 billion investment in germany’s cloud infrastructure, new data center in dietzenbach
germany’s cloud infrastructure, expansion of the site in hanau, google's $6.4 billion investment in germany’s cloud infrastructure, new data center in dietzenbach
Google Bets $6 Billion on Germany’s Cloud Future
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that Google's investment plan was a "truly important signal for Germany as a business location."
Google will inject a whopping $6.4 billion in Germany’s cloud infrastructure. What’s the move is all about?
The investment covers the 2026-2029 period. New data center in the city of Dietzenbach near Frankfurt and expansion of the site in Hanau in the German state of Hessen are planned as part of Google’s investment plan.
About 100 employees on site at each of those two locations will work, with a potential 9,000 indirect jobs across the region thanks to the multiplier effect.
No state subsidies will be involved as the German government emphasized that this is a private‑sector investment push. It means that the move is driven by strategy, not incentives—giving Google full control over where and how it builds.
For Google, it means boosting its cloud infrastructure and data‑center footprint in a key market. Owning data infrastructure inside Europe helps Google stay compliant while keeping performance high for regional clients
The largest economy in Europe, Germany is desperately trying to woo investors and lift its struggling economy, which is facing high costs and red tape. Whether Google’s $6.4B investment will help is a big question