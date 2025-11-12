https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/google-bets-6-billion-on-germanys-cloud-future-1123106533.html

Google Bets $6 Billion on Germany’s Cloud Future

Google Bets $6 Billion on Germany’s Cloud Future

Sputnik International

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that Google's investment plan was a "truly important signal for Germany as a business location."

2025-11-12T15:45+0000

2025-11-12T15:45+0000

2025-11-12T15:45+0000

world

google

germany

investment

economy

infrastructure

market

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123106363_0:0:3184:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd3ce868a44744daff75ac2c71b34b5.jpg

Google will inject a whopping $6.4 billion in Germany’s cloud infrastructure. What’s the move is all about?What's Happening The investment covers the 2026-2029 period. New data center in the city of Dietzenbach near Frankfurt and expansion of the site in Hanau in the German state of Hessen are planned as part of Google’s investment plan.About 100 employees on site at each of those two locations will work, with a potential 9,000 indirect jobs across the region thanks to the multiplier effect.No state subsidies will be involved as the German government emphasized that this is a private‑sector investment push. It means that the move is driven by strategy, not incentives—giving Google full control over where and how it builds.Why This Matters The largest economy in Europe, Germany is desperately trying to woo investors and lift its struggling economy, which is facing high costs and red tape. Whether Google’s $6.4B investment will help is a big question

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/googles-multi-billion-dollar-wiz-deal-a-backdoor-for-military-intel---1121674619.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany’s cloud infrastructure, expansion of the site in hanau, google's $6.4 billion investment in germany’s cloud infrastructure, new data center in dietzenbach