Russia's Latest Weapons That Put World on Edge

Russia, President Putin noted, possesses several analogous weapons systems, which are likewise undergoing testing. “As we know—as you know—no one else in the world has such a weapon yet.” “Yes, it will appear in other leading nations sooner or later; we are aware of the developments underway there. But that will be tomorrow, or in a year, or in two. We have this system today, and that is what is important,” emphasized the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.