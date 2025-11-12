Russia's Latest Weapons That Put World on Edge

The mass use of the new Russian missile is "comparable in power to the use of nuclear weapons," President Vladimir Putin declared on November 28, 2024. He explained that the weapon is designed to strike well-protected, deeply buried targets with striking elements that reach 4,000 degrees Celsius, vaporizing everything in the explosion's epicenter into "fractions, elementary particles, basically turning them into dust."
Russia, President Putin noted, possesses several analogous weapons systems, which are likewise undergoing testing. “As we know—as you know—no one else in the world has such a weapon yet.” “Yes, it will appear in other leading nations sooner or later; we are aware of the developments underway there. But that will be tomorrow, or in a year, or in two. We have this system today, and that is what is important,” emphasized the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.