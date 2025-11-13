https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/us-military-shielded-from-legal-liability-for-attacks-on-boats-in-caribbean-sea-1123111614.html
US Military Shielded From Legal Liability for Attacks on Boats in Caribbean Sea
The US Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a classified opinion stating that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea will not face legal liability in the future, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela’s coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. The classified opinion was prompted by government concerns over the legality of such strikes, the report said. In October, The New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump surreptitiously authorized the CIA to carry out secret action in Venezuela, including deadly strikes inside the country, intensifying a campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government. In August, the United States deployed several vessels, including three destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, a missile cruiser, and a nuclear submarine, as well as nearly 4,500 marines to the Caribbean under the pretext of countering drug-related activity allegedly coming from Venezuela. Caracas firmly rejects the allegations.
