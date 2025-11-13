International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/us-military-shielded-from-legal-liability-for-attacks-on-boats-in-caribbean-sea-1123111614.html
US Military Shielded From Legal Liability for Attacks on Boats in Caribbean Sea
US Military Shielded From Legal Liability for Attacks on Boats in Caribbean Sea
Sputnik International
The US Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a classified opinion stating that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea will not face legal liability in the future, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
2025-11-13T14:41+0000
2025-11-13T14:41+0000
world
us
venezuela
caribbean
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122975835_0:208:2000:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_b586bab4513c5a55935ca9756c1fc564.jpg
In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela’s coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. The classified opinion was prompted by government concerns over the legality of such strikes, the report said. In October, The New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump surreptitiously authorized the CIA to carry out secret action in Venezuela, including deadly strikes inside the country, intensifying a campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government. In August, the United States deployed several vessels, including three destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, a missile cruiser, and a nuclear submarine, as well as nearly 4,500 marines to the Caribbean under the pretext of countering drug-related activity allegedly coming from Venezuela. Caracas firmly rejects the allegations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/uk-halts-intelligence-flow-to-us-amid-caribbean-killings--reports-1123101760.html
venezuela
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122975835_97:0:1874:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_db6febfac58951537f1302619d927483.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, military, navy, caribbean sea
us, military, navy, caribbean sea

US Military Shielded From Legal Liability for Attacks on Boats in Caribbean Sea

14:41 GMT 13.11.2025
© AP Photo / Kenneth MollA Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2025
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The US Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a classified opinion stating that US military personnel involved in attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea will not face legal liability in the future, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela’s coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela.
The classified opinion was prompted by government concerns over the legality of such strikes, the report said.
In October, The New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump surreptitiously authorized the CIA to carry out secret action in Venezuela, including deadly strikes inside the country, intensifying a campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government.
In August, the United States deployed several vessels, including three destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, a missile cruiser, and a nuclear submarine, as well as nearly 4,500 marines to the Caribbean under the pretext of countering drug-related activity allegedly coming from Venezuela. Caracas firmly rejects the allegations.
Venezuelan Navy war ships General Soublette, right, and Admirante Brion, left, anchor off Isla de Aves - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
World
UK Halts Intelligence Flow to US Amid Caribbean Killings – Reports
11 November, 18:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала