German Military to Be Replenished via Random Selection in Case of Volunteer Shortage - CSU
A bill on modernizing military service in Germany, finalized by the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) coalition, allows for the possibility of replenishing the Bundeswehr via randomized selection in the event of a shortage of volunteers.
This statement was made by Alexander Hoffmann, chairman of the CSU parliamentary faction's state group, said on Thursday following coalition talks."As a last resort, it was possible to opt for the principle of randomness," Hoffmann said. He added that the coalition had decided to abandon the use of the words "draw" or "lottery." "Everyone is talking about a draw right now. But it is preferable to talk about the principle of randomness, including in accordance with legal advice," he said. At the same time, the random principle is not considered the only way to replenish the Bundeswehr, Hoffmann said. The current target for military personnel is 203,000, but the German armed forces's strength has been declining for two years in a row and stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill on modernizing military service in Germany, finalized by the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) coalition, allows for the possibility of replenishing the Bundeswehr via randomized selection in the event of a shortage of volunteers.
This statement was made by Alexander Hoffmann, chairman of the CSU parliamentary faction's state group, said on Thursday following coalition talks.
"As a last resort, it was possible to opt for the principle of randomness," Hoffmann said.
He added that the coalition had decided to abandon the use of the words "draw" or "lottery."
"Everyone is talking about a draw right now. But it is preferable to talk about the principle of randomness, including in accordance with legal advice," he said.
At the same time, the random principle is not considered the only way to replenish the Bundeswehr, Hoffmann said.
The current target for military personnel is 203,000, but the German armed forces's strength has been declining for two years in a row and stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.