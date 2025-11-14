International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/german-military-to-be-replenished-via-random-selection-in-case-of-volunteer-shortage---csu-1123113731.html
German Military to Be Replenished via Random Selection in Case of Volunteer Shortage - CSU
German Military to Be Replenished via Random Selection in Case of Volunteer Shortage - CSU
Sputnik International
A bill on modernizing military service in Germany, finalized by the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) coalition, allows for the possibility of replenishing the Bundeswehr via randomized selection in the event of a shortage of volunteers.
2025-11-14T04:29+0000
2025-11-14T04:29+0000
military
germany
bundeswehr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54e4a80b9fc37525bcb8b473c799874.jpg
This statement was made by Alexander Hoffmann, chairman of the CSU parliamentary faction's state group, said on Thursday following coalition talks."As a last resort, it was possible to opt for the principle of randomness," Hoffmann said. He added that the coalition had decided to abandon the use of the words "draw" or "lottery." "Everyone is talking about a draw right now. But it is preferable to talk about the principle of randomness, including in accordance with legal advice," he said. At the same time, the random principle is not considered the only way to replenish the Bundeswehr, Hoffmann said. The current target for military personnel is 203,000, but the German armed forces's strength has been declining for two years in a row and stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9888234d0060c204117b8f783b02ab85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, military
germany, military

German Military to Be Replenished via Random Selection in Case of Volunteer Shortage - CSU

04:29 GMT 14.11.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. '
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill on modernizing military service in Germany, finalized by the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) coalition, allows for the possibility of replenishing the Bundeswehr via randomized selection in the event of a shortage of volunteers.
This statement was made by Alexander Hoffmann, chairman of the CSU parliamentary faction's state group, said on Thursday following coalition talks.
"As a last resort, it was possible to opt for the principle of randomness," Hoffmann said.
He added that the coalition had decided to abandon the use of the words "draw" or "lottery."
"Everyone is talking about a draw right now. But it is preferable to talk about the principle of randomness, including in accordance with legal advice," he said.
At the same time, the random principle is not considered the only way to replenish the Bundeswehr, Hoffmann said.
The current target for military personnel is 203,000, but the German armed forces's strength has been declining for two years in a row and stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала