https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/germany-flooded-with-young-ukrainian-men-fleeing-zelenskys-meat-grinder-1123113458.html
Germany Flooded With Young Ukrainian Men Fleeing Zelensky's Meat-Grinder
Germany Flooded With Young Ukrainian Men Fleeing Zelensky's Meat-Grinder
Sputnik International
Germany is currently experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, including large numbers of young men, German outlet Bild reports.
2025-11-14T00:27+0000
2025-11-14T00:27+0000
2025-11-14T00:27+0000
world
europe
germany
ukraine
friedrich merz
refugees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120244069_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5af9ec505e013f35f1aa91ce6667272.jpg
About half of Ukrainians who entered Germany since the beginning of this year – over 60,000 out of over 122,000 – are male and their proportion is “increasing month by month.”Whole groups of young Ukrainians were reported arriving at the border with Germany by minibuses and entering the country in groups.This flood of Ukrainian refugees has already led German lawmakers to limit welfare benefits for the new arrivals from Ukraine, as the burden on the already-strained German budget is apparently becoming unbearable.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also announced that he petitioned the Ukrainian leadership to make sure that young Ukrainian men do not flock to Germany in great numbers but instead serve their own country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/no-more-protection-eu-eyes-clampdown-on-ukrainian-refugees-1122130724.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120244069_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ee3f52e6dac1e35e125a08bc83b866.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian refugees in germany, ukrainians fleeing ukraine
ukrainian refugees in germany, ukrainians fleeing ukraine
Germany Flooded With Young Ukrainian Men Fleeing Zelensky's Meat-Grinder
Germany is currently experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, including large numbers of young men, German outlet Bild reports.
About half of Ukrainians who entered Germany since the beginning of this year – over 60,000 out of over 122,000 – are male and their proportion is “increasing month by month.”
Whole groups of young Ukrainians were reported arriving at the border with Germany by minibuses and entering the country in groups.
This flood of Ukrainian refugees has already led German lawmakers to limit welfare benefits for the new arrivals from Ukraine, as the burden on the already-strained German budget is apparently becoming unbearable.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also announced that he petitioned the Ukrainian leadership to make sure that young Ukrainian men do not flock to Germany in great numbers but instead serve their own country.