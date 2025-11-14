International
Germany Flooded With Young Ukrainian Men Fleeing Zelensky's Meat-Grinder
Germany Flooded With Young Ukrainian Men Fleeing Zelensky's Meat-Grinder
Germany is currently experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, including large numbers of young men, German outlet Bild reports.
About half of Ukrainians who entered Germany since the beginning of this year – over 60,000 out of over 122,000 – are male and their proportion is “increasing month by month.”Whole groups of young Ukrainians were reported arriving at the border with Germany by minibuses and entering the country in groups.This flood of Ukrainian refugees has already led German lawmakers to limit welfare benefits for the new arrivals from Ukraine, as the burden on the already-strained German budget is apparently becoming unbearable.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also announced that he petitioned the Ukrainian leadership to make sure that young Ukrainian men do not flock to Germany in great numbers but instead serve their own country.
Germany is currently experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, including large numbers of young men, German outlet Bild reports.
About half of Ukrainians who entered Germany since the beginning of this year – over 60,000 out of over 122,000 – are male and their proportion is "increasing month by month."
Whole groups of young Ukrainians were reported arriving at the border with Germany by minibuses and entering the country in groups.
This flood of Ukrainian refugees has already led German lawmakers to limit welfare benefits for the new arrivals from Ukraine, as the burden on the already-strained German budget is apparently becoming unbearable.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also announced that he petitioned the Ukrainian leadership to make sure that young Ukrainian men do not flock to Germany in great numbers but instead serve their own country.
