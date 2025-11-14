https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/italian-journalists-lack-courage-to-admit-to-censoring-lavrovs-interview---zakharova-1123113328.html
Italian Journalists Lack Courage to Admit to Censoring Lavrov's Interview - Zakharova
Journalists from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera lack the courage to admit that they resorted to censorship in relation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
The case with Corriere della Sera is far from isolated, the spokeswoman said. The Italian journalists are trying to justify themselves by inventing fantastic versions of what happened, she added. "They were allegedly denied the opportunity to conduct a 'cross-examination and challenge certain of the minister's assertions in addition to the interview. The editorial staff did not send any additional questions," Zakharova said. Corriere della Sera interviewed Lavrov, but declined to publish the minister's answers in their entirety, unabridged and uncensored. The Russian Foreign Ministry published the full version of the interview on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Journalists from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera lack the courage to admit that they resorted to censorship in relation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The case with Corriere della Sera is far from isolated, the spokeswoman said.
"The scandal surrounding the BBC and its manipulation of US President [Donald Trump]'s statements has just died down. That is exactly what the journalists at Corriere della Sera tried to do - selectively censor the speaker's direct speech. And they do not seem to have the courage to admit it. La pusillanimita ('cowardice' in the language of Dante and Petrarch)," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
The Italian journalists are trying to justify themselves by inventing fantastic versions of what happened, she added.
"They were allegedly denied the opportunity to conduct a 'cross-examination and challenge certain of the minister's assertions in addition to the interview. The editorial staff did not send any additional questions," Zakharova said.
Corriere della Sera interviewed Lavrov, but declined to publish the minister's answers in their entirety, unabridged and uncensored. The Russian Foreign Ministry published the full version of the interview on Thursday.