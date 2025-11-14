https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/italian-journalists-lack-courage-to-admit-to-censoring-lavrovs-interview---zakharova-1123113328.html

Italian Journalists Lack Courage to Admit to Censoring Lavrov's Interview - Zakharova

Italian Journalists Lack Courage to Admit to Censoring Lavrov's Interview - Zakharova

Sputnik International

Journalists from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera lack the courage to admit that they resorted to censorship in relation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

2025-11-14T02:56+0000

2025-11-14T02:56+0000

2025-11-14T02:56+0000

world

russia

italy

sergey lavrov

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1c/1122879709_0:0:3110:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_c02143d50836e9ec9df9b89e8907cb73.jpg

The case with Corriere della Sera is far from isolated, the spokeswoman said. The Italian journalists are trying to justify themselves by inventing fantastic versions of what happened, she added. "They were allegedly denied the opportunity to conduct a 'cross-examination and challenge certain of the minister's assertions in addition to the interview. The editorial staff did not send any additional questions," Zakharova said. Corriere della Sera interviewed Lavrov, but declined to publish the minister's answers in their entirety, unabridged and uncensored. The Russian Foreign Ministry published the full version of the interview on Thursday.

russia

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, russia, lavrov, interview