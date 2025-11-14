https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-and-energy-with-massive-kinzhal-strike-in-retaliation-1123114741.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense and Energy With Massive Kinzhal Strike in Retaliation
The Russian Defense Ministry has provided the latest updates on this week's progress of the special military operation.
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, against Ukrainian defense industry and energy facilities in response to Kiev's attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 3,360 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the ministry also stated.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 1,665 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 1,530 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read.Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry also said.
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense and Energy With Massive Kinzhal Strike in Retaliation
The Russian Defense Ministry has provided the latest updates on this week's progress of the special military operation.
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal missiles, against Ukrainian defense industry and energy facilities in response to Kiev's attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 3,360 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the ministry also stated.
"Over the past week, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the losses of Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 3,360 servicepeople, three tanks, 45 combat armored vehicles, 43 cars, 11 field artillery pieces, and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 1,665 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 1,530 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry also said.
"Over the past week, units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and completed the liberation of the village of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.