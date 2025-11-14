https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/ukraine-preparing-new-provocations-to-force-its-citizens-back-from-europe--zakharova--1123114579.html

Ukraine Preparing New Provocations To Force Its Citizens Back From Europe — Zakharova

Sputnik International

On November 14, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is holding a briefing via video conference on current foreign policy issues.

Ukraine is preparing new provocations to force its citizens back from Europe, the Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that he petitioned the Ukrainian leadership to make sure that young Ukrainian men do not flock to Germany in great numbers but instead serve their own country.Germany is currently experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, including large numbers of young men, Bild reports. About half of Ukrainians who entered Germany since the beginning of this year – over 60,000 out of over 122,000 – are male and their proportion is “increasing month by month.” Whole groups of young Ukrainians were reported arriving at the border with Germany by minibuses and entering the country in groups. This flood of Ukrainian refugees has already led German lawmakers to limit welfare benefits for the new arrivals from Ukraine, as the burden on the already-strained German budget is apparently becoming unbearable.

