Trump Withdraws Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorsement

The US president announced that he will no longer support Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is withdrawing support for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who is downplaying his achievements as the leader of the United States. Marjorie had previously criticized Trump's foreign policy, saying it was far from an "America First" approach."We elected the president to stop sending tax dollars and weapons for the foreign wars — to completely not engage anymore," MTG said.

