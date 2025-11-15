Trump Withdraws Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorsement
03:58 GMT 15.11.2025 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 15.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., calls for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
The US president announced that he will no longer support Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
US President Donald Trump has announced that he is withdrawing support for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who is downplaying his achievements as the leader of the United States.
"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion], stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, ... all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Marjorie had previously criticized Trump's foreign policy, saying it was far from an "America First" approach.
"We elected the president to stop sending tax dollars and weapons for the foreign wars — to completely not engage anymore," MTG said.