Operation Southern Spear: US Plan for Neocolonial Enslavement of Latin America
Sputnik International
The Pentagon’s latest military operation in the Caribbean is not defensive, it is meant to greenlight the US openly expansionist foreign policy, Venezuelan political analyst Steven Bermudez tells Sputnik.
analysis
us
caribbean
venezuelan
pentagon
military operation
Washington uses Operation Southern Spear to "reshape the ethic coordinates in order to legitimize trans-border violence."The Real GoalAccording to the analyst, the US seeks to create a "substantial and dehumanized enemy" and to sweep the Western hemisphere clear of all things alien to them, which fits neatly into the imperialist Manifest Destiny doctrine.Iraqi WMD 2.0The 'narcoterrorism' moniker used by the White House to justify its aggression appeals purely to emotions, Bermudes says. It allows "turning violence into a moral imperative, to portray the aggressor as champion," he adds.Poor Track RecordBermudez reminds that each time the US launched a military intervention in Latin America under a pretext of waging the War on Drugs, it did not end well.Now, Operation Southern Spear threatens to do the same to the entire hemisphere, he notes.The peace the US promises would be a product of a "forced neocolonial order controlled by military bases, drones and joint taskforces that answer only to Washington," he concludes.
13:47 GMT 16.11.2025
The Pentagon’s latest military operation in the Caribbean is not defensive, it is meant to greenlight the US openly expansionist foreign policy, Venezuelan political analyst Steven Bermudez tells Sputnik.
Washington uses Operation Southern Spear to “reshape the ethic coordinates in order to legitimize trans-border violence.”

The Real Goal

According to the analyst, the US seeks to create a “substantial and dehumanized enemy” and to sweep the Western hemisphere clear of all things alien to them, which fits neatly into the imperialist Manifest Destiny doctrine.

Iraqi WMD 2.0

The ‘narcoterrorism’ moniker used by the White House to justify its aggression appeals purely to emotions, Bermudes says. It allows "turning violence into a moral imperative, to portray the aggressor as champion," he adds.
Poor Track Record

Bermudez reminds that each time the US launched a military intervention in Latin America under a pretext of waging the War on Drugs, it did not end well.
Now, Operation Southern Spear threatens to do the same to the entire hemisphere, he notes.
“A direct military intervention would undermine any possibility for collective security in the region based on sovereignty, multilateral cooperation and negotiated political decisions,” Bermudez remarks.
The peace the US promises would be a product of a "forced neocolonial order controlled by military bases, drones and joint taskforces that answer only to Washington," he concludes.
