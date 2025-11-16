International
Thousands of foreign criminals in the United Kingdom, including rapists and drug dealers, have escaped punishment because they apologized for their actions, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the newspaper, "community orders" have been introduced in Britain for minor crimes, requiring criminals to apologize for their actions. They are often used for shoplifting and were introduced to allow troubled teenagers and first-time offenders to avoid convictions and return to normal lives. However, sex offenders, drug dealers, and violent gangsters were among 14,000 foreign criminals allowed to avoid conviction because they apologized for their crimes, the publication said. The newspaper reported, citing information received from British police departments, that multiple sex offenders from Albania, Congo, Iran, the Philippines, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Romania, India, France, Lithuania, Pakistan, Nepal, Algeria, Syria, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe had not been brought to trial. According to the Daily Mail, over the past three years, more than 412,000 offenders have avoided conviction in the UK because they were simply asked to apologize instead of being charged. However, the newspaper reported, citing information received, that lenient sentences had also been applied to serious crimes: more than 2,900 sex offenders, including those against children, have not been brought to trial in the country because they apologized. The newspaper also reports that those who possessed indecent images of children, committed child abductions, and abused children escaped prosecution after apology. The newspaper also notes that the number of foreign criminals could be much higher, as some departments failed to provide data or report the offenders' origins. These figures highlight the absurd state of the British justice system, the publication concluded. In early November, Alex Davies-Jones, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims in the Ministry of Justice, said that the number of wrongly released criminals in England and Wales exceeds 100 people per year. In 2024, more than 36,800 immigrants arrived in the United Kingdom illegally by boat across the English Channel, a quarter more than the previous year. The record number was set in 2022, when over 45,700 migrants reached British shores. The UK government spends several million pounds a day accommodating asylum seekers in hotels.
09:50 GMT 16.11.2025 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 16.11.2025)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Thousands of foreign criminals in the United Kingdom, including rapists and drug dealers, have escaped punishment because they apologized for their actions, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the newspaper, "community orders" have been introduced in Britain for minor crimes, requiring criminals to apologize for their actions. They are often used for shoplifting and were introduced to allow troubled teenagers and first-time offenders to avoid convictions and return to normal lives.
However, sex offenders, drug dealers, and violent gangsters were among 14,000 foreign criminals allowed to avoid conviction because they apologized for their crimes, the publication said.
The newspaper reported, citing information received from British police departments, that multiple sex offenders from Albania, Congo, Iran, the Philippines, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Romania, India, France, Lithuania, Pakistan, Nepal, Algeria, Syria, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe had not been brought to trial.
According to the Daily Mail, over the past three years, more than 412,000 offenders have avoided conviction in the UK because they were simply asked to apologize instead of being charged. However, the newspaper reported, citing information received, that lenient sentences had also been applied to serious crimes: more than 2,900 sex offenders, including those against children, have not been brought to trial in the country because they apologized. The newspaper also reports that those who possessed indecent images of children, committed child abductions, and abused children escaped prosecution after apology.
The newspaper also notes that the number of foreign criminals could be much higher, as some departments failed to provide data or report the offenders' origins.
These figures highlight the absurd state of the British justice system, the publication concluded.
In early November, Alex Davies-Jones, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims in the Ministry of Justice, said that the number of wrongly released criminals in England and Wales exceeds 100 people per year.
In 2024, more than 36,800 immigrants arrived in the United Kingdom illegally by boat across the English Channel, a quarter more than the previous year. The record number was set in 2022, when over 45,700 migrants reached British shores. The UK government spends several million pounds a day accommodating asylum seekers in hotels.
