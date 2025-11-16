https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/us-aircraft-carrier-gerald-r-ford-enters-caribbean-sea-amid-tensions-1123123102.html

US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Enters Caribbean Sea Amid Tensions

US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Enters Caribbean Sea Amid Tensions

Sputnik International

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier's strike group arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday amid rising tensions with Venezuela, the US Navy said.

2025-11-16T18:06+0000

2025-11-16T18:06+0000

2025-11-16T18:06+0000

military

us

caribbean

venezuela

us navy

navy

uss gerald r ford

latin america

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123122945_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a072594266aecc21d8c5b3928fb60a1.jpg

"The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transited the Anegada Passage and entered the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 16," the Navy said in a statement.On Thursday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to remove "narco-terrorists" and secure the United States mainland from the flow of narcotics.The operation will field a mix of robotic air and sea vessels, as well as autonomous systems that will support both the detection and the monitoring of illicit drug trafficking, the report said on Thursday, citing the 4th Fleet’s Hybrid Fleet Director Commander Foster Edwards.Among the sea assets to be deployed are long-dwell robotic surface vessels that will conduct oceanic patrolling and small robotic interceptors boats with "high-speed" maneuver capacity. Air assets will include vertical take-off and landing robotic aircraft tasked with aerial surveillance, the report said.The operation's announcement comes days after the the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford arrived in the SOUHTCOM's area of responsibility amid a growing US military buildup in the region and a strike campaign targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels.In response, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced that the country has mobilized around 200,000 troops, aircraft, and naval assets in a defensive exercise dubbed "Plan Independencia 200."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/uss-gerald-ford-moves-to-southcom-to-join-us-growing-buildup-in-region---fleet-1123101943.html

caribbean

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uss gerald r. ford, us navy, aircraft carrier, carrier strike group, caribbean sea, venezuela tensions, anegada passage, cvn 78, us military movement