Su-57: Russia’s Next-Gen Fighter Turning Heads Worldwide

Sukhoi Design Bureau chief test pilot and Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan showed off the gravity-defying maneuverability of the new export variant of Russia’s next-gen stealth multirole fighter in Dubai. Find out more about the advanced jet’s characteristics and capabilities.

Multiple countries have shown huge interest in acquiring Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jet offering, and are lining up for discussions with Moscow, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik. Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, who led the Russian delegation at the Dubai Air Show, pointed out that the plane comes equipped with its own advanced AI system to aid pilots’ control and decision-making capabilities. Find out more in our infographic!

