Trump Still Mulling Land Operation in Venezuela, Opting for Diplomacy - Reports

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to launch a ground attack on Venezuela, and a window for diplomacy could be emerging, CNN reported on Monday, citing a White House official and a senior US official.

On November 11, US aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford arrived in the US Southern Command area of responsibility amid a growing US military buildup in the region and a strike campaign targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels. In response, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced that the country had mobilized around 200,000 troops, aircraft, and naval assets in a defensive exercise dubbed "Plan Independencia 200." The president has occasionally shown hesitation about a military intervention in Venezuela, worrying about the safety of American troops and the chances of achieving a successful outcome, CNN noted. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. As of November, the strikes have destroyed dozens of vessels and left over 75 dead. In October, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration surreptitiously authorized the CIA to carry out secret action in Venezuela, including deadly strikes inside the country, intensifying a campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government.Mexico Ready to Mediate US-Venezuela TensionsMexico is ready to mediate between Venezuela and the United States as both countries are embroiled in increasing tensions, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday, further stressing that dialogue and peace must prevail.Sheinbaum further noted that Mexico always seeks peaceful resolution of conflicts, and stressed the country's stance against armed invasions.

