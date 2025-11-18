https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russias-arctic-vanguard-discover-state-of-the-art-nuclear-icebreaker-stalingrad-1123134763.html

Russia's Arctic Vanguard: Discover State-of-the-Art Nuclear Icebreaker Stalingrad

On November 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the keel-laying ceremony for the new Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Stalingrad, stressing that Russia remains the only country in the world capable of mass-producing icebreakers.

The Stalingrad becomes the sixth vessel in the Project 22220 series, the largest and most powerful icebreakers on the planet. The ship is over 173 meters long, can smash through sea ice up to three meters thick and is able to operate for up to seven years without refueling. Nuclear propulsion also makes the vessels almost entirely carbon-neutral. Thanks to their variable-draft design, Project 22220 icebreakers can provide year-round navigation in the western Arctic and even in the shallow waters of the Yenisei River and Ob Bay along the Northern Sea Route. Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

