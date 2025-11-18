International
Putin: Russia Rapidly Expanding Its Unique Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet
Russia's Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), part of state corporation Rostec, displayed for the first time its cutting-edge airborne radar system Arbalet-AM for helicopters and aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Arbalet-AM is equipped with an active phased-array radar (AESA) and provided with enhanced stealth and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It is also capable of drone's command, efficiently perform tasks in a complex electronic warfare environment due to high stealth, while maintaining the detection range of targets, which is relevant in modern conditions. The use of AI technologies allows to significantly increase the accuracy of recognition of air, ground, and sea targets, the company said, adding that the system is also conducive to reducing the time required for the crew to make decisions in flight. Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions being held in Dubai from November 17-21. JSC KRET is Russia's largest company in the radio-electronic industry. Its enterprises produce electronic warfare equipment, state identification, onboard radio-electronic and measurement equipment, equipment and control systems for the fuel and energy complex, transport, and mechanical engineering, modern medical and household appliances.
russia's concern radio-electronic technologies concern, arbalet-am, dubai airshow 2025
Russia's KRET Showcases Arbalet-AM Radar Station at Dubai Airshow 2025

10:18 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 18.11.2025)
© Rostec State CorporationCutting-edge airborne radar system Arbalet-AM for helicopters and aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025
© Rostec State Corporation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), part of state corporation Rostec, displayed for the first time its cutting-edge airborne radar system Arbalet-AM for helicopters and aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Arbalet-AM is equipped with an active phased-array radar (AESA) and provided with enhanced stealth and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It is also capable of drone's command, efficiently perform tasks in a complex electronic warfare environment due to high stealth, while maintaining the detection range of targets, which is relevant in modern conditions.
"Compared to similar systems, the concern's development envisages the ability to exchange data with unmanned aerial vehicles and control them with a narrow-directed AESA beam. This increases the resistance to interference in the drone control process," the statement said.
The use of AI technologies allows to significantly increase the accuracy of recognition of air, ground, and sea targets, the company said, adding that the system is also conducive to reducing the time required for the crew to make decisions in flight.
Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions being held in Dubai from November 17-21.
JSC KRET is Russia's largest company in the radio-electronic industry. Its enterprises produce electronic warfare equipment, state identification, onboard radio-electronic and measurement equipment, equipment and control systems for the fuel and energy complex, transport, and mechanical engineering, modern medical and household appliances.
