Trump: 'Would I Launch Strikes on Mexico to Stop Drugs? It’s Okay With Me'
2025-11-18T05:01+0000
2025-11-18T05:01+0000
2025-11-18T07:25+0000
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "okay" with launching strikes on Mexico to stop drugs from coming into the United States.
"Okay with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs. I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There are so many problems over there ... I have been speaking to Mexico. They know how I stand," Trump told reporters, emphasizing that he is "not happy" with the country.