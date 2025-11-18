International
Trump: 'Would I Launch Strikes on Mexico to Stop Drugs? It's Okay With Me'
Trump: 'Would I Launch Strikes on Mexico to Stop Drugs? It’s Okay With Me'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "okay" with launching strikes on Mexico to stop drugs from coming into the United States.
donald trump
mexico
us
war
military attack
strike
bomb
attack
aggression
"Okay with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs. I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There are so many problems over there ... I have been speaking to Mexico. They know how I stand," Trump told reporters, emphasizing that he is "not happy" with the country.
Trump: 'Would I Launch Strikes on Mexico to Stop Drugs? It’s Okay With Me'

05:01 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 18.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "okay" with launching strikes on Mexico to stop drugs from coming into the United States.
"Okay with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs. I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There are so many problems over there ... I have been speaking to Mexico. They know how I stand," Trump told reporters, emphasizing that he is "not happy" with the country.
