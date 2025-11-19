Commissioning of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant to Strengthen Egypt's Energy Security - Putin

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commissioning of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will significantly strengthen Egypt's energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi took part in ceremony of installing reactor vessel of first power unit of the El Dabaa NPP in Egypt. "The planned commissioning of four power units at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts will significantly strengthen Egypt's energy security," Putin said. Russia will provide assistance to Egypt at all stages of the nuclear project's implementation, the president added.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday that he was grateful to his Russian President Vladimir Putin for participating in the ceremony of installing the reactor vessel at the first power unit of the El Dabaa NPP."I express my gratitude and appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for participating in this ceremony," Sisi said, speaking via video link.The relations between Egypt and Russia are built on mutual respect, the president said.The bilateral partnership between Russia and Egypt continues to develop steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday."It is gratifying that the bilateral partnership [between Russia and Egypt] continues to develop steadily," Putin said.Relations between Russia and Egypt are being built in a spirit of equality, respect, and consideration of each other's interests, the Russian president added."We are grateful for the close attention you [Sisi] consistently pay not only to our flagship peaceful nuclear energy project but also to the overall expansion of diverse contacts with Russia. We naturally support this approach," Putin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commissioning of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will significantly strengthen Egypt's energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi took part in ceremony of installing reactor vessel of first power unit of the El Dabaa NPP in Egypt.
"The planned commissioning of four power units at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts will significantly strengthen Egypt's energy security," Putin said.
Russia will provide assistance to Egypt at all stages of the nuclear project's implementation, the president added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday that he was grateful to his Russian President Vladimir Putin for participating in the ceremony of installing the reactor vessel at the first power unit of the El Dabaa NPP.
"I express my gratitude and appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for participating in this ceremony," Sisi said, speaking via video link.
The relations between Egypt and Russia are built on mutual respect, the president said.
The bilateral partnership between Russia and Egypt continues to develop steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"It is gratifying that the bilateral partnership [between Russia and Egypt] continues to develop steadily," Putin said.
Relations between Russia and Egypt are being built in a spirit of equality, respect, and consideration of each other's interests, the Russian president added.
"We are grateful for the close attention you [Sisi] consistently pay not only to our flagship peaceful nuclear energy project but also to the overall expansion of diverse contacts with Russia. We naturally support this approach," Putin said.
