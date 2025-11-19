https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/trump-designates-saudi-arabia-major-non-nato-ally-1123137233.html

Trump Designates Saudi Arabia Major Non-NATO Ally

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finalized a series of major agreements expanding the US-Saudi strategic partnership across defense, energy, technology, and industrial cooperation, the White House announced.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finalized a series of major agreements expanding the US-Saudi strategic partnership across defense, energy, technology, and industrial cooperation, the White House announced.Key points of the agreement include:Nearly $1 trillion in Saudi investment in the US The Crown Prince announced an increase in Saudi investment commitments from the $600 billion pledged in May to almost $1 trillion, directed toward US infrastructure, technology, and industry. Strategic Defense Agreement (SDA) The White House said President Trump and the Crown Prince signed a new US–Saudi Strategic Defense Agreement, strengthening the long-standing security partnership and expanding cooperation on regional deterrence. Defense purchases including ~300 US tanks The US approved a major defense package, including future F-35 deliveries, and an agreement for Saudi Arabia to purchase nearly 300 American tanks, bolstering Saudi defense capacity and supporting US manufacturing jobs. Civil Nuclear Cooperation Both sides signed a Joint Declaration completing negotiations on civil nuclear cooperation, setting the foundation for a long-term nuclear energy partnership under strong non-proliferation standards. Critical Minerals Framework The US and Saudi Arabia agreed on a framework to expand cooperation on critical minerals, supporting supply chain diversification and aligning national strategies. AI Memorandum of Understanding A new AI agreement will provide Saudi Arabia with access to leading American AI systems while, according to the White House, “protecting U.S. technology from foreign influence.” Expanding trade & regulatory cooperation The two sides committed to intensifying engagement on trade issues, reducing non-tariff barriers, and improving the investment climate. Saudi Arabia also agreed to recognize U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for American vehicles and parts. Financial cooperation The US Treasury and Saudi Ministry of Finance signed agreements covering capital markets technology, standards, and regulatory cooperation.

