World's Largest Neutrino Detector in China Shows 1st Satisfactory Results After 2 Months

World's Largest Neutrino Detector in China Shows 1st Satisfactory Results After 2 Months

JIANGMEN, China (Sputnik) - The world's largest neutrino detector, the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO), has demonstrated its effectiveness and achieved more accurate results in the past 59 days than all similar experiments in previous decades, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"Achieving this level of precision in just two months shows that JUNO is working as intended," Wang Yifang, a professor at the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the JUNO project leader, said. Using data collected between August 26 and November 2, the JUNO detector has already measured the so-called solar neutrino oscillation parameters with an accuracy 1.5 to 1.8 times higher than in all previous similar experiments, according to the scientists working on the project. JUNO will be instrumental in solving the problem of neutrino mass ordering, hopefully in the next few years, the deputy head of the V.P. Dzhelepov Laboratory of Nuclear Problems of Russia's Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), Dmitry Naumov told Sputnik, commenting on his and his Chinese colleagues' findings. "We study something called neutrino mass ordering, which is a fairly simple concept: there are three types of neutrinos, and these neutrinos have their own masses. We know for sure from studying solar neutrinos that type II neutrinos are heavier than type I neutrinos. However, we still do not know whether type III neutrinos are heavier or lighter than the other two," Naumov said. When this question is answered, scientists will be able to order all three types of neutrinos in accordance with their respective masses, the Russian scientist added. This will help scientists better understand fundamental physics beyond the Standard Model, which is the theory describing three of the four known fundamental forces, he explained. This may also shed some light on the nature of dark matter and dark energy, the scientists added. "We estimate that we will need about six years to solve this problem [of neutrino mass ordering], but perhaps we will be able to do it quicker," Naumov said. The scientist also praised the scale and the intricacy of the experiment. "Here in China, we have now launched an experiment together with the international community, where under a mountain at a depth of 700 meters [0.4 miles] there is a huge detector, approximately the height of a 14-story building, and it is completely filled with the most precise electronics that allow, peering into the pitch darkness, to detect the smallest interactions of neutrinos," Naumov said. Russia made the second-largest contribution to the project, both financially and intellectually, the scientist added. It will definitely play a huge role for fundamental science in Russia, as the project will be in operation for another 30 years, serving as a unique laboratory for young Russian scientists to gain knowledge, train and become specialists, he said. "Perhaps one day, perhaps even very soon, we could create similar detectors in our country," Naumov said. JUNO is located in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, some 32 miles away from the Taishan and Yangjiang Nuclear Power Plants. Its primary goal is to answer one of the most important questions in modern particle physics: determining the ordering of neutrino masses. The project involves more than 700 scientists from 17 countries, including Russia, who are also studying neutrinos from supernovae, the Sun and the Earth. Neutrinos are elementary particles with no electrical charge and an extremely small mass. They are impossible to see because they do not interact with ordinary matter and can pass through it without leaving a noticeable trace. Ultra-sensitive detectors are used to detect them.

