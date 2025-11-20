Hungary Demands Full Accounting from Ukraine on EU Funds Lost to Graft
14:23 GMT 20.11.2025 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 20.11.2025)
© AP PhotoIn this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 21, 2022
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is urging Ukraine to come clean on the amount of European taxpayer funds diverted to the Kiev regime's now-known corruption network, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
"We demand that Ukraine show how it used European money. And we demand that Ukraine account for how much of European taxpayers' money has fallen victim to the corruption network. How much money the military mafia has taken from the European people, how much of EU subsidies has the corrupt system of power in Ukraine consumed," Szijjarto told reporters following the meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Ukraine is currently experiencing "one of the most serious corruption scandals in the history of European politics," Hungary's foreign minister added.