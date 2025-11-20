International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-four-storm-shadow-air-launched-cruise-missiles--1123144438.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-11-20T10:19+0000
2025-11-20T10:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
"Air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics depots, and destroyed two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, the ministry added.Russia's Vostok battle group of forces took control of the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Tsentr battle group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad battle group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok battle group has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Severbattle group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russian-army-launches-massive-missile-strike-on-targets-in-western-ukraine-1123139685.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles

10:19 GMT 20.11.2025 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 20.11.2025)
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2025
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics depots, and destroyed two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, the ministry added.
Russia's Vostok battle group of forces took control of the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Vostok battle group of forces continue to advance deep into the enemy's defenses; the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battle group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr battle group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 400 servicepeople, two Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carriers and two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, seven cars," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad battle group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok battle group has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Severbattle group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces fire a 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Launches Massive Missile Strike on Targets in Western Ukraine
Yesterday, 11:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала