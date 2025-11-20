https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-four-storm-shadow-air-launched-cruise-missiles--1123144438.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-11-20T10:19+0000
2025-11-20T10:19+0000
2025-11-20T10:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
"Air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics depots, and destroyed two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, the ministry added.Russia's Vostok battle group of forces took control of the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Tsentr battle group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad battle group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok battle group has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Severbattle group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russian-army-launches-massive-missile-strike-on-targets-in-western-ukraine-1123139685.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles
10:19 GMT 20.11.2025 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 20.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics depots, and destroyed two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, the ministry added.
Russia's Vostok battle group of forces took control of the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Vostok battle group of forces continue to advance deep into the enemy's defenses; the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battle group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr battle group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 400 servicepeople, two Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carriers and two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, seven cars," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad battle group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok battle group has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Severbattle group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.