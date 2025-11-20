https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-four-storm-shadow-air-launched-cruise-missiles--1123144438.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles

Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Four Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missiles

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2025-11-20T10:19+0000

2025-11-20T10:19+0000

2025-11-20T10:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg

"Air defense systems shot down four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as logistics depots, and destroyed two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, the ministry added.Russia's Vostok battle group of forces took control of the settlement of Veseloye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Tsentr battle group of forces has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad battle group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok battle group has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Severbattle group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russian-army-launches-massive-missile-strike-on-targets-in-western-ukraine-1123139685.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry