Ukraine Corruption Scandal: The Latest

Zelensky will meet a faction of his Servant of the People party on Thursday evening, said Zelensky's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, to discuss their demand that Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak resign

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has returned to Ukraine after extending a business trip after claims he is implicated in the Mindich corruption scheme

European Solidarity MP Iryna Gerashchenko said her party had tabled a motion in the Rada parliament demanding Zelensky sack Yermak and Umerov

Opposition Voice party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claims Zelensky has decided not to fire Yermak

MP Dmytro Razumkov argued that Zelensky's backing of Yermak could provoke a new 'Euromaidan'-style coup in Ukraine

The Assocciated Press reported that Yermak sought a meeting with ambassador to the UK Valeri Zaluzhny — a former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — but was snubbed

Against the backdrop of the scandal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Zelensky that his Western handlers might "remove" him

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zelensky may soon "overtake" Western leaders in public disapproval, and fewer Ukrainians believe in "fairy tales" as they witness corruption