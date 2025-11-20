International
Ukraine Corruption Scandal: The Latest
Ukraine Corruption Scandal: The Latest
Sputnik International
Probes into Zelensky's inner circle over embezzlement and bribes totaling over $100 million continue.
Ukraine Corruption Scandal: The Latest

16:27 GMT 20.11.2025 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 20.11.2025)
Probes into Zelensky's inner circle over embezzlement and bribes totaling over $100 million continue.
Zelensky will meet a faction of his Servant of the People party on Thursday evening, said Zelensky's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, to discuss their demand that Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak resign
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has returned to Ukraine after extending a business trip after claims he is implicated in the Mindich corruption scheme
European Solidarity MP Iryna Gerashchenko said her party had tabled a motion in the Rada parliament demanding Zelensky sack Yermak and Umerov
Opposition Voice party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claims Zelensky has decided not to fire Yermak
MP Dmytro Razumkov argued that Zelensky's backing of Yermak could provoke a new ‘Euromaidan’-style coup in Ukraine
The Assocciated Press reported that Yermak sought a meeting with ambassador to the UK Valeri Zaluzhny — a former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — but was snubbed
Against the backdrop of the scandal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Zelensky that his Western handlers might "remove" him
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zelensky may soon "overtake" Western leaders in public disapproval, and fewer Ukrainians believe in "fairy tales" as they witness corruption
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused the European Union of "madness" after some member states argued the corruption scandal was a reason to fast-track EU membership for Ukraine
