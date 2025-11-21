https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/putin-trumps-new-peace-plan-may-become-foundation-of-ukrainian-conflicts-resolution-1123152627.html

Putin: Trump's New Peace Plan May Become Foundation of Ukrainian Conflict's Resolution

US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form basis for final settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. 21.11.2025

US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form basis for final settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.Earlier this week, the Financial Times published a 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil."We received it through the existing channels of interaction with the US administration," Putin saidRussia agreed to show flexibility in its approach to the Ukrainian settlement during the Anchorage meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."The main point of the meeting in Alaska, the main purpose of the meeting in Alaska, was that during the negotiations in Anchorage we confirmed that despite certain difficult issues and difficulties on our part, we nevertheless agree with these proposals and are ready to show the flexibility offered to us," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.The United States, during discussions on the settlement in Ukraine, asked Russia to make certain compromises, Putin added.He added that after his talks with Trump in Alaska, the United States took a pause caused by Ukraine refusing the deal."The main point of the meeting in Alaska, the main purpose of the meeting in Alaska, was that during the Anchorage negotiations we confirmed that despite certain difficult issues and difficulties on our part, we nevertheless agree with these proposals and are ready to show the flexibility offered to us," the Russian president said.The US plan for the settlement in Ukraine has not been discussed publicly, only in general terms, he noted."We have hardly discussed it publicly [the US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine], only in the most general terms," Putin said at a videoconference meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.He did note, however, that the United States has so far failed to secure consent of the Ukrainian side on a peace settlement plan.All of Russia's friends and partners, including China, India, North Korea, South Africa, Brazil, and the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), supported the potential agreements between Russia and the United States on a Ukrainian settlement, which were discussed at the Anchorage summit, Putin added."We have thoroughly briefed all of our friends and partners in the Global South on all these issues, including China, India, North Korea, South Africa, Brazil, and many other countries, as well as the CSTO countries, of course. All of our friends and partners — I want to emphasize this, every single one of them — all supported these potential agreements," he said.

