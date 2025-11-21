https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russias-su-75-checkmate-fifth-generation-fighter-of-the-future-1123152053.html

Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The export version of Russia’s Su-75 fighter, developed by Sukhoi, was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This fifth-generation, single-engine jet is designed for reduced radar visibility and supersonic flight capabilities. The Su-75 Checkmate is set to begin stand trials soon, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

