Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The export version of Russia’s Su-75 fighter, developed by Sukhoi, was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
This fifth-generation, single-engine jet is designed for reduced radar visibility and supersonic flight capabilities. The Su-75 Checkmate is set to begin stand trials soon, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future

14:44 GMT 21.11.2025
