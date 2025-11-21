https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russias-su-75-checkmate-fifth-generation-fighter-of-the-future-1123152053.html
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The export version of Russia’s Su-75 fighter, developed by Sukhoi, was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
2025-11-21T14:44+0000
2025-11-21T14:44+0000
2025-11-21T14:44+0000
multimedia
russia
sukhoi
dubai airshow
rostec
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/15/1123151682_0:19:1137:659_1920x0_80_0_0_bd53c7bd8e2898662f2066002ba8d74d.png
This fifth-generation, single-engine jet is designed for reduced radar visibility and supersonic flight capabilities. The Su-75 Checkmate is set to begin stand trials soon, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/15/1123151682_258:0:1137:659_1920x0_80_0_0_71381c468ca5e3af98eeaad0a75110a5.png
Su-75 Checkmate Fighter
Sputnik International
Su-75 Checkmate Fighter
2025-11-21T14:44+0000
true
PT0M20S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
su-75, su-75 checkmate, fighter, dubai airshow 2025,
su-75, su-75 checkmate, fighter, dubai airshow 2025,
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate: Fifth-Generation Fighter of the Future
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The export version of Russia’s Su-75 fighter, developed by Sukhoi, was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
This fifth-generation, single-engine jet is designed for reduced radar visibility and supersonic flight capabilities. The Su-75 Checkmate is set to begin stand trials soon, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.