https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/we-are-winning-and-will-not-surrender-our-victory-to-anyone-russian-military-analyst-1123151438.html
'We Are Winning and Will Not Surrender Our Victory to Anyone' - Russian Military Analyst
'We Are Winning and Will Not Surrender Our Victory to Anyone' - Russian Military Analyst
Sputnik International
The city of Kupyansk recently liberated by the Russian forces is a strategic location that was critically important to the Ukrainian war effort, veteran Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
2025-11-21T12:39+0000
2025-11-21T12:39+0000
2025-11-21T12:39+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
alexei leonkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/15/1123151277_0:69:3072:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc461a1f089ccccb9bf35093d9eefe7.jpg
Kupyansk, Leonkov explains, was part of a chain of ‘fortress cities’, urban centers that were meant to be held by Ukrainian forces at all costs.Once these fortresses fall, nothing will stop the Russian army’s advance and the Ukrainian militants will find themselves unable to use civilians as human shields.The latest ‘peace’ initiatives highlight this fact, he suggests, as Western powers fear that the Ukrainian battle lines may collapse at any moment.Thus, the West desperately seeks to avoid this scenario and preserve the Ukrainian Army, employing diplomatic maneuvers in a bid to halt or at least slow down Russia’s advance.Their concern is understandable, Leonkov points out, as the upcoming winter campaign is going to be a total disaster for Ukraine.With no foliage to hide in from recon drones, Ukrainian forces will be sitting ducks for the Russian aerospace forces who will keep hammering Ukrainian frontline positions and rear echelons without mercy.Facing both a lack of explosives needed to lay new minefields and skilled drone operators, the Ukrainian military can no longer stall Russian forces, he adds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russian-armys-effective-performance-should-convince-ukraine-its-better-to-negotiate-now---kremlin-1123150655.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/15/1123151277_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5872e78341d8da6c7375b46eaed80b03.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian military operation ukraine, russia ukraine negotiations
russian military operation ukraine, russia ukraine negotiations
'We Are Winning and Will Not Surrender Our Victory to Anyone' - Russian Military Analyst
The city of Kupyansk recently liberated by the Russian forces is a strategic location that was critically important to the Ukrainian war effort, veteran Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
Kupyansk, Leonkov explains, was part of a chain of ‘fortress cities’, urban centers that were meant to be held by Ukrainian forces at all costs.
Once these fortresses fall, nothing will stop the Russian army’s advance and the Ukrainian militants will find themselves unable to use civilians as human shields.
“We are winning and we will not surrender our victory to anyone,” says Leonkov.
The latest ‘peace’ initiatives highlight this fact, he suggests, as Western powers fear that the Ukrainian battle lines may collapse at any moment.
Thus, the West desperately seeks to avoid this scenario and preserve the Ukrainian Army, employing diplomatic maneuvers in a bid to halt or at least slow down Russia’s advance.
Their concern is understandable, Leonkov points out, as the upcoming winter campaign is going to be a total disaster for Ukraine.
With no foliage to hide in from recon drones, Ukrainian forces will be sitting ducks for the Russian aerospace forces who will keep hammering Ukrainian frontline positions and rear echelons without mercy.
“Now comes the time where any heat signature indicates the presence of either troops or military hardware. Thus, Ukrainian military casualties will increase at an exponential rate.”
Facing both a lack of explosives needed to lay new minefields and skilled drone operators, the Ukrainian military can no longer stall Russian forces, he adds.