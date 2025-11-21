https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/we-are-winning-and-will-not-surrender-our-victory-to-anyone-russian-military-analyst-1123151438.html

'We Are Winning and Will Not Surrender Our Victory to Anyone' - Russian Military Analyst

The city of Kupyansk recently liberated by the Russian forces is a strategic location that was critically important to the Ukrainian war effort, veteran Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.

Kupyansk, Leonkov explains, was part of a chain of ‘fortress cities’, urban centers that were meant to be held by Ukrainian forces at all costs.Once these fortresses fall, nothing will stop the Russian army’s advance and the Ukrainian militants will find themselves unable to use civilians as human shields.The latest ‘peace’ initiatives highlight this fact, he suggests, as Western powers fear that the Ukrainian battle lines may collapse at any moment.Thus, the West desperately seeks to avoid this scenario and preserve the Ukrainian Army, employing diplomatic maneuvers in a bid to halt or at least slow down Russia’s advance.Their concern is understandable, Leonkov points out, as the upcoming winter campaign is going to be a total disaster for Ukraine.With no foliage to hide in from recon drones, Ukrainian forces will be sitting ducks for the Russian aerospace forces who will keep hammering Ukrainian frontline positions and rear echelons without mercy.Facing both a lack of explosives needed to lay new minefields and skilled drone operators, the Ukrainian military can no longer stall Russian forces, he adds.

