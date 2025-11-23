https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/russian-forces-expand-control-zone-in-konstantinovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1123158206.html
Russian Forces Expand Control Zone in Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Expand Control Zone in Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Republic's Head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
"As for Konstantinovka, here we see the expansion of the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces. Mainly in the eastern and southeastern parts of Konstantinovka. We also see that battles for the settlement of Ivanpolye and in the northern part of the Kleban-Byk continue," Pushilin said.On November 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to a detailed report on the situation in Konstantinovka during a visit to the Zapad battlegroup command post. While the president called on the military to avoid setting a specific date on the liberation of Konstaninovka, he reiterated that the goals of the Special Military Operation must be accomplished.
