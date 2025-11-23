International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/russian-forces-expand-control-zone-in-konstantinovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1123158206.html
Russian Forces Expand Control Zone in Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Expand Control Zone in Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Republic's Head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
2025-11-23T09:59+0000
2025-11-23T09:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
konstantinovka
denis pushilin
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d53f4dcca0dcb2117791fd7dd5f73.jpg
"As for Konstantinovka, here we see the expansion of the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces. Mainly in the eastern and southeastern parts of Konstantinovka. We also see that battles for the settlement of Ivanpolye and in the northern part of the Kleban-Byk continue," Pushilin said.On November 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to a detailed report on the situation in Konstantinovka during a visit to the Zapad battlegroup command post. While the president called on the military to avoid setting a specific date on the liberation of Konstaninovka, he reiterated that the goals of the Special Military Operation must be accomplished.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russia-takes-control-of-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-dnepropetrovsk-and-kharkov-regions-1123150269.html
russia
donetsk
konstantinovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614eb7bbd0d6b7323ea7c9b32e751291.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, special military operation, donetsk people's republic, konstantinovka
russia, special military operation, donetsk people's republic, konstantinovka

Russian Forces Expand Control Zone in Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic

09:59 GMT 23.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Republic's Head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
"As for Konstantinovka, here we see the expansion of the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces. Mainly in the eastern and southeastern parts of Konstantinovka. We also see that battles for the settlement of Ivanpolye and in the northern part of the Kleban-Byk continue," Pushilin said.
On November 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to a detailed report on the situation in Konstantinovka during a visit to the Zapad battlegroup command post. While the president called on the military to avoid setting a specific date on the liberation of Konstaninovka, he reiterated that the goals of the Special Military Operation must be accomplished.
A Russian serviceman stands guard during a demining operation in the town of Selidovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Takes Control of Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov Regions
21 November, 11:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала