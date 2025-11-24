https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/no-coincidence-donetsk-head-reveals-true-intent-behind-timing-of-zelensky-graft-probe--1123160682.html

'No Coincidence': Donetsk Head Reveals True Intent Behind Timing of Zelensky Graft Probe

'No Coincidence': Donetsk Head Reveals True Intent Behind Timing of Zelensky Graft Probe

Sputnik International

The investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which comes amid ongoing discussions of peace initiatives, is unlikely accidental as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to be facing growing pressure from the West, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik on Monday.

2025-11-24T09:42+0000

2025-11-24T09:42+0000

2025-11-24T11:23+0000

ukraine

national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine

denis pushilin

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg

The release of these materials was intentionally synchronized with the media's discussion of various peace agreements, Pushilin emphasized.According to the Donetsk People's Republic head, the pressure on Zelensky is likely orchestrated at the highest political levels, including within the United States. He stated that a final decision on whether to intensify it to a breaking point will be made "a bit later."After announcing a major anti-corruption sweep in the Ukrainian energy sector on November 10—and releasing images of bags bulging with cash—Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) pressed charges the next day. Seven individuals, including Zelensky's associate Tymur Mindich, were accused of belonging to a criminal ring running the graft scheme in question.On November 13, in response to the unfolding controversy, Zelensky slapped sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman, Oleksandr Tsukerman. Also, caught in the scandal were ex-Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who were fired due to their involvement in the corruption scheme, touted as Ukraine's largest ever in its history.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, corruption, nabu, denis pushilin