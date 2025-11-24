https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/no-coincidence-donetsk-head-reveals-true-intent-behind-timing-of-zelensky-graft-probe--1123160682.html
'No Coincidence': Donetsk Head Reveals True Intent Behind Timing of Zelensky Graft Probe
Sputnik International
The investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which comes amid ongoing discussions of peace initiatives, is unlikely accidental as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to be facing growing pressure from the West, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik on Monday.
2025-11-24T09:42+0000
2025-11-24T09:42+0000
2025-11-24T11:23+0000
ukraine
national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine
denis pushilin
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg
The release of these materials was intentionally synchronized with the media's discussion of various peace agreements, Pushilin emphasized.According to the Donetsk People's Republic head, the pressure on Zelensky is likely orchestrated at the highest political levels, including within the United States. He stated that a final decision on whether to intensify it to a breaking point will be made "a bit later."After announcing a major anti-corruption sweep in the Ukrainian energy sector on November 10—and releasing images of bags bulging with cash—Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) pressed charges the next day. Seven individuals, including Zelensky's associate Tymur Mindich, were accused of belonging to a criminal ring running the graft scheme in question.On November 13, in response to the unfolding controversy, Zelensky slapped sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman, Oleksandr Tsukerman. Also, caught in the scandal were ex-Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who were fired due to their involvement in the corruption scheme, touted as Ukraine's largest ever in its history.
ukraine
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa06fd4cfff96881b7b4de0388cf98de.jpg
'No Coincidence': Donetsk Head Reveals True Intent Behind Timing of Zelensky Graft Probe
09:42 GMT 24.11.2025 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 24.11.2025)
DONETSK (Sputnik) -The current NABU investigation is likely a direct response to Western heat on Zelensky, deliberately timed regarding the ongoing peace talks, DPR head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
The release of these materials was intentionally synchronized with the media's discussion of various peace agreements, Pushilin emphasized.
"Whether these are realistic or not, that's another question, but the fact that this is happening simultaneously probably indicates there’s an intent behind it. To what extent they will press him, and what specific mechanisms of pressure will be used on Zelensky, time will only tell. But there is no doubt that the West has such opportunities," he said when asked whether the NABU probe could have been a signal to Zelensky from his Western bosses.
According to the Donetsk People's Republic head, the pressure on Zelensky is likely orchestrated at the highest political levels, including within the United States. He stated that a final decision on whether to intensify it to a breaking point will be made "a bit later."
After announcing a major anti-corruption sweep in the Ukrainian energy sector on November 10—and releasing images of bags bulging with cash—Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) pressed charges the next day. Seven individuals, including Zelensky's associate Tymur Mindich, were accused of belonging to a criminal ring running the graft scheme in question.
On November 13, in response to the unfolding controversy, Zelensky slapped sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman, Oleksandr Tsukerman. Also, caught in the scandal were ex-Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who were fired due to their involvement in the corruption scheme, touted as Ukraine's largest ever in its history.