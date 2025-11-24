https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/putin-expected-to-pay-state-visit-to-kyrgyzstan-on-nov-25-27---kyrgyz-president-office-1123162607.html
Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office
Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, the administration of the Kyrgyz President said on Monday.
2025-11-24T13:34+0000
2025-11-24T13:34+0000
2025-11-24T13:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
kyrgyzstan
cis
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114127877_0:140:2980:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_9ae8cc5c6d8fbe3ff45b927f4250b734.jpg
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25-26-27. The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and CSTO," the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan said.
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114127877_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff847127308ff07112a1a19d19c0142.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, putin state visit to kyrgyzstan, sadyr japarov, russia-kyrgyzstan
vladimir putin, putin state visit to kyrgyzstan, sadyr japarov, russia-kyrgyzstan
Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, the administration of the Kyrgyz President said on Monday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25-26-27. The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and CSTO," the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan said.