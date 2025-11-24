International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/putin-expected-to-pay-state-visit-to-kyrgyzstan-on-nov-25-27---kyrgyz-president-office-1123162607.html
Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office
Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, the administration of the Kyrgyz President said on Monday.
2025-11-24T13:34+0000
2025-11-24T13:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
kyrgyzstan
cis
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114127877_0:140:2980:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_9ae8cc5c6d8fbe3ff45b927f4250b734.jpg
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25-26-27. The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and CSTO," the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan said.
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114127877_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff847127308ff07112a1a19d19c0142.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, putin state visit to kyrgyzstan, sadyr japarov, russia-kyrgyzstan
vladimir putin, putin state visit to kyrgyzstan, sadyr japarov, russia-kyrgyzstan

Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office

13:34 GMT 24.11.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attend an official meeting in Bishkek
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attend an official meeting in Bishkek - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, the administration of the Kyrgyz President said on Monday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25-26-27. The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and CSTO," the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала