Putin Expected to Pay State Visit to Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 25-27 - Kyrgyz President Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, the administration of the Kyrgyz President said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25-26-27. The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and CSTO," the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan said.

