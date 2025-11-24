International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House
Following Geneva talks, the White House issued a joint statement, describing the negotiations as "constructive" with "significant progress in reconciling positions."
The Geneva talks on Ukraine concluded with a shared understanding that today had marked a significant step forward, the White House announced on Monday."The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that today marked a significant step forward, and that continued close coordination will be essential as the Parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace," the Trump administration said in a statement.Final decisions on the draft will be made by Trump and Zelensky after further intensive work in the coming days.
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House

03:14 GMT 24.11.2025
Following Geneva talks, the White House issued a joint statement, describing the negotiations as "constructive" with "significant progress in reconciling positions."
The Geneva talks on Ukraine concluded with a shared understanding that today had marked a significant step forward, the White House announced on Monday.
"The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that today marked a significant step forward, and that continued close coordination will be essential as the Parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace," the Trump administration said in a statement.
Final decisions on the draft will be made by Trump and Zelensky after further intensive work in the coming days.
