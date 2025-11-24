https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-and-ukraine-develop-updated-draft-peace-agreement--white-house-1123159712.html
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House
Sputnik International
Following Geneva talks, the White House issued a joint statement, describing the negotiations as "constructive" with "significant progress in reconciling positions."
2025-11-24T03:14+0000
2025-11-24T03:14+0000
2025-11-24T04:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
geneva
white house
us-ukraine relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121661532_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43d028070c67d0e95ba43e42d6caa9c2.jpg
The Geneva talks on Ukraine concluded with a shared understanding that today had marked a significant step forward, the White House announced on Monday."The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that today marked a significant step forward, and that continued close coordination will be essential as the Parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace," the Trump administration said in a statement.Final decisions on the draft will be made by Trump and Zelensky after further intensive work in the coming days.
ukraine
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121661532_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_df5130e2f67c08c5f8989749a58bea68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace talks, geneva talks, trump peace plan, ukraine peace agreement
us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace talks, geneva talks, trump peace plan, ukraine peace agreement
US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House
03:14 GMT 24.11.2025 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 24.11.2025)
Following Geneva talks, the White House issued a joint statement, describing the negotiations as "constructive" with "significant progress in reconciling positions."
The Geneva talks on Ukraine concluded with a shared understanding that today had marked a significant step forward, the White House announced on Monday.
"The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that today marked a significant step forward, and that continued close coordination will be essential as the Parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace," the Trump administration said in a statement.
Final decisions on the draft will be made by Trump and Zelensky after further intensive work in the coming days.