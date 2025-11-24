https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-and-ukraine-develop-updated-draft-peace-agreement--white-house-1123159712.html

US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House

US and Ukraine Develop Updated Draft Peace Agreement — White House

Sputnik International

Following Geneva talks, the White House issued a joint statement, describing the negotiations as "constructive" with "significant progress in reconciling positions."

2025-11-24T03:14+0000

2025-11-24T03:14+0000

2025-11-24T04:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

geneva

white house

us-ukraine relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121661532_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43d028070c67d0e95ba43e42d6caa9c2.jpg

The Geneva talks on Ukraine concluded with a shared understanding that today had marked a significant step forward, the White House announced on Monday."The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that today marked a significant step forward, and that continued close coordination will be essential as the Parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace," the Trump administration said in a statement.Final decisions on the draft will be made by Trump and Zelensky after further intensive work in the coming days.

ukraine

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace talks, geneva talks, trump peace plan, ukraine peace agreement