US Military Bases on Okinawa May Face Water Shortage Due to Damaged Pipeline

US military bases located on the Japanese island of Okinawa may experience disruptions in water supply due to a broken pipe in the northern part of the island, the US Marine Corps Installation Command Pacific (MCIPAC) said on Monday.

The NHK TV channel reported earlier in the day, citing local authorities, that a break in a main water pipeline on Okinawa Island in Japan led to a major water leak and the cutoff of water supply to 17 municipalities. The US Kadena Air Base said that the water supply on the base had been cut off due to the pipeline break in Okinawa. The base also urged people to stock up on water.

