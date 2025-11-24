International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-military-bases-on-okinawa-may-face-water-shortage-due-to-damaged-pipeline-1123162205.html
US Military Bases on Okinawa May Face Water Shortage Due to Damaged Pipeline
US Military Bases on Okinawa May Face Water Shortage Due to Damaged Pipeline
Sputnik International
US military bases located on the Japanese island of Okinawa may experience disruptions in water supply due to a broken pipe in the northern part of the island, the US Marine Corps Installation Command Pacific (MCIPAC) said on Monday.
2025-11-24T13:31+0000
2025-11-24T13:31+0000
military
okinawa
japan
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105276/15/1052761531_0:140:3000:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_1a30480dd18448c860fd11068dcea551.jpg
The NHK TV channel reported earlier in the day, citing local authorities, that a break in a main water pipeline on Okinawa Island in Japan led to a major water leak and the cutoff of water supply to 17 municipalities. The US Kadena Air Base said that the water supply on the base had been cut off due to the pipeline break in Okinawa. The base also urged people to stock up on water.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/us-and-japan-plot-dual-use-ships-as-china-fires-warning-shots-against-confrontation-1121945707.html
okinawa
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105276/15/1052761531_189:0:2812:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_d761de045542ec87d7441a485c7a9822.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military bases okinawa, okinawa water shortage, damaged pipeline okinawa, us marine corps japan
us military bases okinawa, okinawa water shortage, damaged pipeline okinawa, us marine corps japan

US Military Bases on Okinawa May Face Water Shortage Due to Damaged Pipeline

13:31 GMT 24.11.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoA child looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan.
A child looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US military bases located on the Japanese island of Okinawa may experience disruptions in water supply due to a broken pipe in the northern part of the island, the US Marine Corps Installation Command Pacific (MCIPAC) said on Monday.
The NHK TV channel reported earlier in the day, citing local authorities, that a break in a main water pipeline on Okinawa Island in Japan led to a major water leak and the cutoff of water supply to 17 municipalities.
"The MCIPAC Facilities Directorate is currently monitoring a large water break in the central part of Okinawa (north of Nago). Marine Corps Camps, off post residences and businesses may experience water disruptions while the Okinawa Prefectural Government works on the situation," the MCIPAC wrote on X.
The US Kadena Air Base said that the water supply on the base had been cut off due to the pipeline break in Okinawa. The base also urged people to stock up on water.
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
World
US and Japan Plot Dual-Use Ships as China Fires Warning Shots Against Confrontation
28 April, 06:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала