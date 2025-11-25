https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/china-launches-uncrewed-spacecraft-to-tiangong-space-station-1123168487.html

China Launches Uncrewed Spacecraft to Tiangong Space Station

China Launches Uncrewed Spacecraft to Tiangong Space Station

Sputnik International

China launched the Shenzhou-22 uncrewed spacecraft to the Tiangong orbital station.

2025-11-25T10:03+0000

2025-11-25T10:03+0000

2025-11-25T10:03+0000

beyond politics

china

jiuquan satellite launch center

tiangong space station

tiangong

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110784473_24:0:2477:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_db0437a842536ec796d2628eb2ec7198.png

The launch took place on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:11 p.m. local time (04:11 GMT). China Central Television (CCTV) was broadcasting the launch. On November 14, the Shenzhou-20 crew returned to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. Shenzhou-22 was sent as a replacement for the spacecraft that was used out of turn to return the taikonauts. On November 1, the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft carrying three taikonauts arrived at the Tiangong station. A ceremony to hand over control of the orbital station to the new crew took place on November 4, after which the Shenzhou-20 crew was scheduled to return to Earth on November 5. However, the return after a six-month mission was delayed due to a collision with small space debris. China began construction of the Tiangong national orbital station on April 29, 2021, when the Tianhe core module was successfully launched into orbit. Assembly of the station's primary configuration was completed on November 3, 2022. The basic configuration of the T-shaped Tiangong station now consists of the Tianhe core module and two docked laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian. Together, these three modules weigh approximately 69 tonnes. The station's total living space is approximately 110 cubic meters, and it can accommodate three taikonauts at a time or six people during crew rotations. The station's designed operational life is 15 years, ending in 2038.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230215/china-planning-two-manned-missions-to-tiangong-space-station-in-2023-space-agency-1107446354.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china launches, shenzhou-22 uncrewed spacecraft, tiangong orbital station