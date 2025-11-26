https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/putin-joint-military-base-in-kyrgyzstan-important-for-ensuring-stability-in-region-1123174072.html

BISHKEK, November 26 (Sputnik)

"We pay special attention to cooperation in the field of security. The joint Russian military base located in the republic is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region," Putin said during the Russian-Kyrgyz talks in Bishkek.Putin is currently in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit. The Russian president is also scheduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

