Putin: Joint Military Base in Kyrgyzstan Important for Ensuring Stability in Region

BISHKEK, November 26 (Sputnik) - The joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region, Russian President...
08:48 GMT 26.11.2025 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 26.11.2025)
BISHKEK, November 26 (Sputnik) - The joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We pay special attention to cooperation in the field of security. The joint Russian military base located in the republic is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region," Putin said during the Russian-Kyrgyz talks in Bishkek.
is currently in Kyrgyzstan
on a state visit. The Russian president is also scheduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
and attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization
summit.