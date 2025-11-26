International
Putin: Joint Military Base in Kyrgyzstan Important for Ensuring Stability in Region
Putin: Joint Military Base in Kyrgyzstan Important for Ensuring Stability in Region
BISHKEK, November 26 (Sputnik) - The joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region, Russian President... 26.11.2025
"We pay special attention to cooperation in the field of security. The joint Russian military base located in the republic is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region," Putin said during the Russian-Kyrgyz talks in Bishkek.Putin is currently in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit. The Russian president is also scheduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.
Putin: Joint Military Base in Kyrgyzstan Important for Ensuring Stability in Region

26.11.2025
BISHKEK, November 26 (Sputnik) - The joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We pay special attention to cooperation in the field of security. The joint Russian military base located in the republic is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region," Putin said during the Russian-Kyrgyz talks in Bishkek.
Putin is currently in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit. The Russian president is also scheduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.
