Putin Lauds Kyrgyzstan Under Japarov's Leadership as Reliable Russian Partner

"We are pleased to note that the republic, under your leadership, is a stable, reliable partner from a domestic political point of view, and this is one of the main conditions for the further development of our bilateral trade, economic and investment ties," Putin said at a meeting with Japarov.Russia and Kyrgyzstan also take coordinated positions within international organizations, the president said, adding that Russia is committed to close cooperation with Kyrgyzstan during its Shanghai Cooperation Organization presidency.
08:45 GMT 26.11.2025 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 26.11.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov meet on the margins of the SCO summit in Samarkand
Moscow notes that Kyrgyzstan is a reliable partner of Russia under the leadership of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are pleased to note that the republic, under your leadership, is a stable, reliable partner from a domestic political point of view, and this is one of the main conditions for the further development of our bilateral trade, economic and investment ties," Putin said at a meeting with Japarov.
Russia and Kyrgyzstan also take coordinated positions within international organizations, the president said, adding that Russia is committed to close cooperation with Kyrgyzstan during its Shanghai Cooperation Organization presidency.
