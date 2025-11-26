International
The Resource Empire: Mapping Russia’s Massive Subsoil Wealth
The Resource Empire: Mapping Russia’s Massive Subsoil Wealth
Russia is the world economy’s indispensable source of energy, metals, rare earths, forestry, and other critical resources.
How does the country stack up against other major resource exporters? Check out our infographic.
russia
The Resource Empire: Mapping Russia’s Massive Subsoil Wealth

18:51 GMT 26.11.2025 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 26.11.2025)
Russia is the world economy’s indispensable source of energy, metals, rare earths, forestry, and other critical resources.
How does the country stack up against other major resource exporters? Check out our infographic.
