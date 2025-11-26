https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/witkoff-to-travel-to-russia-next-week-russian-presidential-aide-announces-1123172691.html

Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces

Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces

Sputnik International

A preliminary agreement has been reached for US presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to come to Moscow next week, Yuri Ushakov said. 26.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-26T06:22+0000

2025-11-26T06:22+0000

2025-11-26T06:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

steve witkoff

yuri ushakov

russia

moscow

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg

“He and several other members of the US administration involved in Ukraine-related matters [will come to Russia],” Ushakov added.

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, russia, moscow, ukraine