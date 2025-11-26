International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/witkoff-to-travel-to-russia-next-week-russian-presidential-aide-announces-1123172691.html
Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces
Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces
Sputnik International
A preliminary agreement has been reached for US presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to come to Moscow next week, Yuri Ushakov said. 26.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-26T06:22+0000
2025-11-26T06:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
steve witkoff
yuri ushakov
russia
moscow
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg
“He and several other members of the US administration involved in Ukraine-related matters [will come to Russia],” Ushakov added.
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70f2ee7df7e6d4fdaeda980960f2a9d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, russia, moscow, ukraine
steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, russia, moscow, ukraine

Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces

06:22 GMT 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonWhite House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
A preliminary agreement has been reached for US presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to come to Moscow next week, Yuri Ushakov said.
“He and several other members of the US administration involved in Ukraine-related matters [will come to Russia],” Ushakov added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала