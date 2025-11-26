https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/witkoff-to-travel-to-russia-next-week-russian-presidential-aide-announces-1123172691.html
Witkoff To Travel To Russia Next Week, Russian Presidential Aide Announces
A preliminary agreement has been reached for US presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to come to Moscow next week, Yuri Ushakov said. 26.11.2025, Sputnik International
“He and several other members of the US administration involved in Ukraine-related matters [will come to Russia],” Ushakov added.
2025
