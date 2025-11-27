https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/pokrovsk-dimitrov-completely-surrounded---putin-1123185336.html

Pokrovsk, Dimitrov Completely Surrounded - Putin

The cities of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov are completely surrounded by Russian troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We will start with the area of ​​responsibility of our Tsentr [Center] group. The main operations there are taking place in the Krasnoarmeysk direction and around the city of Dimitrov. They are completely surrounded, just as Kupyansk was," Putin told reporters in Bishkek. Russian armed forces currently control 70% of Krasnoarmeysk's territory, while the Ukrainian army is losing its most combat-ready units in the area, Putin added. The city of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region is also almost entirely under Russian control, and fighting continues inside Komsomolsk, where a significant number of buildings have already been liberated, Putin said. Additionally, 15 Ukrainian battalions – about 3,500 personnel – are blocked on the left bank of the Oskol River, Putin said. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Vostok has broken through enemy defenses and is rapidly advancing on the border of the Zaporozhye and the Dnepropetrovsk regions, the president added.

