Putin Holds Press Conference After CSTO Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from November 25–27. The Russian leader held a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and took part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

Sputnik is live from Bishkek as Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a press conference after a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security council.Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia's presidency of the CSTO in 2026 will proceed under the motto "Collective security in a multipolar world".A meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!

