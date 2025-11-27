https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/putin-holds-press-conference-after-csto-meeting--1123182017.html
Putin Holds Press Conference After CSTO Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from November 25–27. The Russian leader held a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and took part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.
Sputnik is live from Bishkek as Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a press conference after a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security council.Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia's presidency of the CSTO in 2026 will proceed under the motto "Collective security in a multipolar world".A meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Thursday.
Sputnik is live from Bishkek as Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a press conference after a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security council.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia's presidency of the CSTO in 2026 will proceed under the motto "Collective security in a multipolar world".
A meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Thursday.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!