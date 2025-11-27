https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/russia-will-continue-to-work-closely-with-its-allies-to-strengthen-cstos-defense-potential---putin-1123179870.html
Putin: Russia Proposes Launching Program To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Russian Weapons
Putin: Russia Proposes Launching Program To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Russian Weapons
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
2025-11-27T07:32+0000
2025-11-27T07:32+0000
2025-11-27T07:48+0000
world
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_0:0:3271:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4939077918d36ac52ce636559376cd.jpg
Russia will continue to work closely with its allies to strengthen CSTO's defense potential, the Russian leader said during the CSTO Summit in Bishkek. Other statements: Earlier, the Russian leader took part in the welcoming ceremony hosted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for the heads of CSTO member states, followed by a group photo. The president has been working in Bishkek from November 25–27. Earlier, he held talks with Japarov during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan and also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d2cfd6aa101c6325bae3b16d80499e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin arrived at the yntymak ordo residence in bishkek, kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the collective security treaty organization (csto).
russian president vladimir putin arrived at the yntymak ordo residence in bishkek, kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the collective security treaty organization (csto).
Putin: Russia Proposes Launching Program To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Russian Weapons
07:32 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 27.11.2025)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Russia will continue to work closely with its allies to strengthen CSTO's defense potential, the Russian leader said during the CSTO Summit in Bishkek.
CSTO reliably guarantees security and stability in Eurasian space
Russia proposes to begin preparing new anti-terrorism strategy for CSTO ◻️ Development of CSTO's air forces requires special attention
Russia proposes holding international expert forum in 2026 dedicated to creating architecture of equal security
Next CSTO summit will be held on November 11, 2026, in Moscow
Russia's 2026 CSTO presidency will be held under motto 'collective security in multipolar world'
Earlier, the Russian leader took part in the welcoming ceremony hosted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for the heads of CSTO member states, followed by a group photo.
The president has been working in Bishkek from November 25–27. Earlier, he held talks with Japarov during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan and also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.