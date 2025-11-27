https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/russia-will-continue-to-work-closely-with-its-allies-to-strengthen-cstos-defense-potential---putin-1123179870.html

Putin: Russia Proposes Launching Program To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Russian Weapons

Putin: Russia Proposes Launching Program To Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Russian Weapons

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

2025-11-27T07:32+0000

2025-11-27T07:32+0000

2025-11-27T07:48+0000

world

collective security treaty organization (csto)

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_0:0:3271:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4939077918d36ac52ce636559376cd.jpg

Russia will continue to work closely with its allies to strengthen CSTO's defense potential, the Russian leader said during the CSTO Summit in Bishkek. Other statements: Earlier, the Russian leader took part in the welcoming ceremony hosted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for the heads of CSTO member states, followed by a group photo. The president has been working in Bishkek from November 25–27. Earlier, he held talks with Japarov during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan and also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin arrived at the yntymak ordo residence in bishkek, kyrgyzstan, for the summit of the collective security treaty organization (csto).