International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/trump-vows-justice-after-attack-on-national-guard-near-white-house-1123178581.html
Trump Vows Justice After Attack on National Guard Near White House
Trump Vows Justice After Attack on National Guard Near White House
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump condemned the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., calling it “an act of terror” and “a crime against humanity.”
2025-11-27T04:41+0000
2025-11-27T04:41+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
washington
national guard
white house
afghanistan
illegal immigrants
illegal migrants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123178690_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3555066dc848f39d06de16d679e46793.jpg
He said the attack took place just steps from the White House and targeted members of the West Virginia National Guard.He said the perpetrator will get a harsh punishment for what he did.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/who-is-to-blame-for-the-us-afghanistan-withdrawal-failure-1120090266.html
americas
washington
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123178690_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91a065dd963f6630d31c501b9027abf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
act of terror, afghanistani immigrant, trump speech, illegal migrant, illegal immigrant
act of terror, afghanistani immigrant, trump speech, illegal migrant, illegal immigrant

Trump Vows Justice After Attack on National Guard Near White House

04:41 GMT 27.11.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
President Donald Trump condemned the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., calling it “an act of terror” and “a crime against humanity.”
He said the attack took place just steps from the White House and targeted members of the West Virginia National Guard.
"This heinous assault was an act of evil and act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," Trump said in an address to the nation.
He said the perpetrator will get a harsh punishment for what he did.
"As President of the United States, I am determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price. I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan... He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021 on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about," Trump said.
In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2024
Analysis
Who is to Blame for the US Afghanistan Withdrawal Failure?
9 September 2024, 23:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала