24.01.2023
Death Toll in Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Reaches 94 - Reports
The death toll from a fire at a residential building complex in Hong Kong has risen to 94, Xinhua reported, citing the fire service.
On Wednesday, the worst fire in Hong Kong in 17 years engulfed all eight buildings of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex. Previously the death toll stood at 83.
05:17 GMT 28.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire at a residential building complex in Hong Kong has risen to 94, Xinhua reported, citing the fire service.
On Wednesday, the worst fire in Hong Kong in 17 years engulfed all eight buildings of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex. Previously the death toll stood at 83.
