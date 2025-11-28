https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/death-toll-in-hong-kong-high-rise-fire-reaches-94---reports-1123187156.html
Death Toll in Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Reaches 94 - Reports
Death Toll in Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Reaches 94 - Reports
Sputnik International
The death toll from a fire at a residential building complex in Hong Kong has risen to 94, Xinhua reported, citing the fire service.
2025-11-28T05:17+0000
2025-11-28T05:17+0000
2025-11-28T05:17+0000
asia
hong kong
fire
death toll
victims
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123187065_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_40d8a475e8591bf70d24e364514d762b.jpg
On Wednesday, the worst fire in Hong Kong in 17 years engulfed all eight buildings of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex. Previously the death toll stood at 83.
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123187065_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39ca722ee61905508030a32c1c63f1de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
apartment complex, apartment building, high-rise fire
apartment complex, apartment building, high-rise fire
Death Toll in Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Reaches 94 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire at a residential building complex in Hong Kong has risen to 94, Xinhua reported, citing the fire service.
On Wednesday, the worst fire in Hong Kong in 17 years engulfed all eight buildings of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex. Previously the death toll stood at 83.